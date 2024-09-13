Arhaus Opens Studio in Huntersville, North Carolina

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, a leader in artisan-crafted furniture and home décor, announces the opening of its new 7,310 square-foot Studio at Birkdale Village in Huntersville, North Carolina. Located in the northern Charlotte metropolitan area, near Lake Norman, Arhaus promises an inspiring destination for high-quality furniture and home décor alongside the center’s shopping, dining and entertainment offerings. Arhaus’ Huntersville Studio marks the brand’s fourth location in the state, alongside a Studio in Asheville and showrooms in Charlotte and Cary.

Arhaus Studio locations provide a more intimate experience in a smaller showroom footprint, offering a ‘white-glove’ level of personal service and furniture customization. Clients are invited to work closely with Arhaus interior designers in a digital capacity, as each Studio features cutting-edge technology including 3D room-planning software and touchscreen monitors to visualize Arhaus furnishings and décor within their own spaces. For further details or to connect with a local designer, please visit Arhaus.com/DesignServices.

In celebration of the Huntersville Studio opening, Arhaus will make a $10,000 contribution to American Forests, the country's oldest nonprofit conservation organization, dedicated to nurturing healthy and resilient forests from coast to coast. Rooted in sustainable principles and as part of its ongoing Green Initiative, Arhaus takes pride in its continued support for American Forests and its mission. To learn more about American Forests, visit AmericanForests.org.

The Arhaus Huntersville Studio opens today, Friday, September 13, at Birkdale Village, located at 16740 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC 28078.

For more information and store locations, visit the Arhaus Store Directory at Arhaus.com/Stores. To learn more about Arhaus’ values and commitments, visit Arhaus.com/About. To learn more about Arhaus Trade, an exclusive program for industry professionals, visit Arhaus.com/Trade.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

