35/2024・Trifork Group AG – Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Company announcement no. 35 / 2024
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 14 September 2024
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person or entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Blackbird II ApS
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Closely associated person to Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Group AG
|b)
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Group AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Redelivery of shares lent to a senior employee in Trifork Group in connection with the Initial Public Offering in 2021
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|96.40
|3,631
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume: 3,631
Price: DKK 96.40
Total value: DKK 350,028.40
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 September 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317
About Trifork Group
Trifork is a globally pioneering technology partner to its enterprise and public sector customers. The group has 1,273 employees across 74 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than one million online subscribers and 72 million video views. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.
