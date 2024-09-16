Eucerin® Expands Eczema Relief Line with New Eczema Relief Hydrogel

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eucerin® , #1 best-selling eczema brand recommended by dermatologists, is proud to announce the expansion of its Eczema Relief line with the introduction of the NEW Eczema Relief Hydrogel . Developed with guidance from a Dermatologist Advisory Board, this innovative product offers an effective solution for those living with eczema.



Eucerin Eczema Relief Hydrogel is a game-changer in eczema care. Its ultra-lightweight and fast-absorbing clinically proven formula immediately soothes irritation from eczema. Hydrogel's instant cool sensation when applied to the skin and clinically proven efficacy makes it a welcome addition to any daily skincare routine.

Key benefits of Eucerin Eczema Relief Hydrogel:

Clinically proven efficacy: Proven to immediately soothe eczema-related irritation, formulated with colloidal oatmeal, ceramide-3, licochalcone A, and hyaluronic acid.

Proven to immediately soothe eczema-related irritation, formulated with colloidal oatmeal, ceramide-3, licochalcone A, and hyaluronic acid. Itch relief: Soothes and helps relieve itch for up to 12 hours.

Soothes and helps relieve itch for up to 12 hours. Fast-absorbing formula: The lightweight formula absorbs into the skin quickly to immediately soothe irritation from eczema.

The lightweight formula absorbs into the skin quickly to immediately soothe irritation from eczema. Gentle on the skin: Hypoallergenic, and free from steroids, fragrances, dyes, and parabens. .

Hypoallergenic, and free from steroids, fragrances, dyes, and parabens. . 24-hour hydration: Helps to intensely moisturize and strengthen the skin’s protective moisture barrier.



Eucerin Eczema Relief Hydrogel joins a comprehensive range of eczema-focused products, including the Eczema Relief Cream, Eczema Relief Cream & Body Wash, and Eczema Relief Flare-Up Treatment.

Eucerin’s new Relief Hydrogel is available now for purchase at Amazon.com .