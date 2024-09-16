ASDS Experts Share Procedural Dermatology Techniques at Unique Hands-on Course With Innovative 3D Technology

Schaumburg, IL, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) welcomed more than 50 dermatologic surgeons and dermatology residents to its new course, “ASDS Expertise Summit: Surgery. Injectables.” in Chicago on Sept. 7-8. The unique setting immersed them in dynamic education that elevated their surgical and cosmetic procedural expertise.

The course – led by Drs. Ashish Bhatia, Kavita Mariwalla and Ronald Moy – covered 3D anatomy of the periorbital, lip and neck regions and provided attendees with hands-on experience using simulation heads to dive deep into the demonstration of incisions for upper lid blepharoplasties, neck slings and mini neck lifts. Faculty also discussed and demonstrated how to safely fill the tear troughs and the use of ultrasound to guide lip and temple injections.

Other educational components included live patient injections of filler and injectable agents with simultaneous insightful monitoring of the live injections; Q&A panel discussions; and an innovative 3D anatomic experience that gave course attendees a deep understanding of the surrounding anatomy to easily execute these procedures.

Course Directors

Ashish Bhatia, MD

Kavita Mariwalla, MD

Ronald L. Moy, MD

Faculty

Rania Agha, MD

Jordan Carqueville, MD

Lauren Moy, MD

Suzan Obagi, MD

Rachel Pritzker, MD

Amy Taub, MD

“Providing continuing education for dermatologic surgeons has been at the core of our organization’s mission for over 50 years, and, while we love non-invasive procedures, as dermatologic surgeons, our procedural skills are unique,” said Course Co-Director and ASDS Vice President Dr. Mariwalla. “This year, we focused on minimally invasive procedures and used state-of-the-art 3D anatomic viewing technology and hands-on components to provide a unique learning experience. The ASDS Expertise Summit taught attendees how to use their existing surgical skills to incorporate new procedures that will help grow their practice, including rejuvenation of the eyes, lips and neck.”

Sessions included:

Yes, You Can Do This: Eye Rejuvenation — Drs. Kavita Mariwalla, Suzan Obagi, Lauren Moy and Rania Agha

Drs. Kavita Mariwalla, Suzan Obagi, Lauren Moy and Rania Agha Yes, You Can Do This: Lip Rejuvenation — Drs. Kavita Mariwalla, Rania Agha, Jordan Carqueville and Lauren Moy

Drs. Kavita Mariwalla, Rania Agha, Jordan Carqueville and Lauren Moy How to Use Marketing to Attract Patients — Dr. Rachel Pritzker

Dr. Rachel Pritzker Yes, You Can Do This: Neck Lift — Drs. Kavita Mariwalla, Lauren Moy, Ashish Bhatia, Jordan Carqueville, Rachel Pritzker and Amy Taub

Drs. Kavita Mariwalla, Lauren Moy, Ashish Bhatia, Jordan Carqueville, Rachel Pritzker and Amy Taub Practice Economics: Business Pearls on Running an Efficient Workplace — Dr. Amy Taub

Dr. Amy Taub Yes, You Need to Start Doing This: Nanofat — Dr. Suzan Obagi

Dr. Suzan Obagi My Workhorse Laser— Drs. Ashish Bhatia and Suzan Obagi

Drs. Ashish Bhatia and Suzan Obagi Patient Demonstrations — Drs. Ashish Bhatia, Rachel Pritzker and Amy Taub

“It was great to speak to a room with physicians of all expertise levels in the audience; it made for a great conversation,” said Dr. Pritzker. “The networking was fantastic, and the panels or more causal Q&A aspects were great and well received.”

ASDS gratefully acknowledges the following industry partners for their support of this CME activity:

Educational grant – AbbVie; Galderma; Merz

– AbbVie; Galderma; Merz In-kind grant support – AbbVie; Evolus; Galderma; Merz; Revance

