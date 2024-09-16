Shirofune Showcases Industry-Leading Digital Advertising Automation at IAB Connected Commerce Summit 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the leading digital advertising automation tool, will highlight its advanced ecommerce and omnichannel advertising automation platform during IAB Connected Commerce Summit: Retail Reimagined from September 17-18. Attendees are invited to participate in a breakout session featuring Shirofune's Founder and CEO, Mitsu Kikuchi , who will share insights from Japan’s advertising landscape and how Shirofune has driven operational success for leading global brands.



The breakout session, titled “Achieving Efficiency in Ad Operations,” will take place in Hall 2, Level 2 on September 18, from 2:35 pm – 3:05 pm EST. Attendees will have the opportunity to delve into how Shirofune’s groundbreaking automation tool tackles essential tasks like auto-bidding, budget control, and performance data integration. A featured case study of Dentsu will illustrate how Shirofune helped reduce man-hours by 54% while maintaining high performance and driving profitability. Participants will gain actionable insights on boosting productivity, optimizing ad spend, and implementing strategies to streamline ad operations.

"At Shirofune, we believe efficiency and precision are the foundation for modern digital advertising," said Kikuchi. "Our platform is designed to automate complex campaign management tasks so advertisers can focus on strategy, not manual processes. We look forward to showcasing how Shirofune helps businesses double their productivity and elevate their digital advertising efforts at IAB New York."

Shirofune's platform offers a unified approach to digital advertising automation, optimizing across major platforms including Google Ads, Facebook, Instagram, Amazon Ads, LinkedIn, Microsoft Advertising, Pinterest, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter). Attendees at IAB New York can explore Shirofune’s capabilities, which include:

AI-Driven Budget and Bid Management : Automates daily budget and bid adjustments to maximize performance based on targets like ROAS and CPA.

: Automates daily budget and bid adjustments to maximize performance based on targets like ROAS and CPA. Advanced Performance Analytics : Shirofune’s Change Analysis report provides actionable insights into campaign performance shifts, reducing manual analysis and improving decision-making.

: Shirofune’s Change Analysis report provides actionable insights into campaign performance shifts, reducing manual analysis and improving decision-making. Precision Targeting and Time Savings : Sophisticated bidding and targeting algorithms fine-tune campaigns, delivering higher ROI while reducing labor hours.

: Sophisticated bidding and targeting algorithms fine-tune campaigns, delivering higher ROI while reducing labor hours. Automated Improvement Suggestions: Automatically identifies keywords and queries that drain budgets without results, recommending exclusion lists and keyword enhancements to improve overall campaign efficiency.

The breakout session will also feature a real-world case study highlighting how Shirofune captured a 91% market share in Japan by automating ad spend of over $1 billion annually, and how these strategies can be applied globally to elevate ad operations.

For more information about Shirofune, its services, and integrations, visit: https://shirofune.us/

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to enhance advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns through a single, easy-to-use interface. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan.

