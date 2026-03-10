Shirofune Launches Real-Time Amazon Ads Automation Feature Designed for Peak Sales Events During the Holidays

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune Inc. today announced the launch of a new feature within its advertising operations automation platform designed to automatically optimize Amazon advertising performance during major sales events such as Amazon’s Prime Days or Cyber Mondays.

High-traffic sales periods and limited-time promotions typically bring sharp increases in demand, intensified bidding competition, and significant fluctuations in search volume and cost per click. While these events offer major revenue opportunities for advertisers and brands, they also require constant monitoring and rapid bid adjustments to stay within budget or maintain target return on ad spend (ROAS).

“Sales events are moments when advertising performance can change dramatically from hour to hour, but they’ve traditionally required marketers to be constantly on standby to react,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder and CEO of Shirofune. “With this release, we’re enabling advertisers to set clear business goals for sale days and trust the system to make precise, real-time adjustments automatically—improving both results and the sustainability of ad operations.”

Shirofune’s new feature automates these operational adjustments by continuously monitoring cost progression and performance on an hourly basis throughout a specified sales day. Advertisers can choose to automatically maximize sales within a defined budget or maximize sales while maintaining a target ROAS, without the need for manual intervention.

Until now, advertisers often needed to monitor campaigns continuously—from midnight through the end of a sale period, including weekends and holidays—to manually adjust bids based on real-time performance in order to avoid overspending or reduced profitability.

By executing fine-grained bid optimizations at a frequency and precision that would be difficult for human operators to match, the new functionality helps advertisers improve performance while significantly reducing operational workload. The automation also supports a healthier work-life balance for advertising teams during high-pressure sales periods.

The feature is now available as part of Shirofune’s Amazon advertising automation capabilities.

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to enhance advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns through a single, easy-to-use interface. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan.