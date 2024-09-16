Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 37 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 6/9/2024 221,387 551.75 122,151,053 Monday, 9 September 2024 1,800 575.48 1,035,864 Tuesday, 10 September 2024 1,800 576.96 1,038,528 Wednesday, 11 September 2024 1,700 578.59 983,603 Thursday, 12 September 2024 1,700 578.54 983,518 Friday, 13 September 2024 1,700 581.67 988,839 In the period 9/9/2024 - 13/9/2024 8,700 578.20 5,030,352 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 13/9/2024 230,087 552.75 127,181,405 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,841,013 treasury shares corresponding to 7.36% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

