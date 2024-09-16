Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 37 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 6/9/2024
|221,387
|551.75
|122,151,053
|Monday, 9 September 2024
|1,800
|575.48
|1,035,864
|Tuesday, 10 September 2024
|1,800
|576.96
|1,038,528
|Wednesday, 11 September 2024
|1,700
|578.59
|983,603
|Thursday, 12 September 2024
|1,700
|578.54
|983,518
|Friday, 13 September 2024
|1,700
|581.67
|988,839
|In the period 9/9/2024 - 13/9/2024
|8,700
|578.20
|5,030,352
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 13/9/2024
|230,087
|552.75
|127,181,405
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,841,013 treasury shares corresponding to 7.36% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
