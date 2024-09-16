Jackery Launches E2000v2 - The Most Compact LFP 2kWh Backup Power Solar Generator to Ever Hit the Market





FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery , a global leader of innovation solar generators and green off-grid energy solutions, has introduced a new and improved version of its best-selling 2000 series, the E2000v2. The most compact LFP 2kWh backup power solar generator to ever hit the market, Jackery’s E2000v2 features enhanced charging speed, output, capacity, and battery cell technology, with 2200W output and 4400W surge.



An innovative, new solar generator capable of powering an extensive range of high-power appliances - including refrigerators, microwaves, coffee makers, high-pressure washers and more - the E2000v2 features multiple outlets. In addition, the multi-outlet design makes it easy to also power smaller devices, such as routers and internet protocol security cameras. The E2000v2 also offers UPS for instantaneous emergency backup power in less than 20ms, making it a reliable backup solution for vital electronics such as routers, desktop computers and much more.

In addition, the E2000v2 is equipped with 18W USB-A and 100W USB-C ports to support smaller electronic needs and boasts a 10 year lifespan with daily usage. The E2000v2 also delivers significantly improved charging speed, offering powerful, quick and convenient charging in as little as two hours. And, unlike traditional gas generators that incur ongoing expenses for fuel and maintenance, the E2000v2 can be combined with solar panels to harness power from the sun to serve as a renewable energy source, producing clean and free power with no ongoing expenses. Also, unlike gas generators that create toxic and deadly emissions, the clean power provided by the E2000v2 coupled with its silent operation make it safe and convenient to use indoors.

Finally, with a more simplified structure than the previous 2000 model, the E2000v2 offers greater power in a smaller and more convenient form factor, making it easy to store and take with you for outdoor activities such as RVing, camping and overlanding. UL-listed safety, shock and fire resistance also make the E2000v2 ideal for working outdoors with tools that require steady power supply.

“The E2000v2 is the next generation of 2000s at Jackery, providing stable energy whenever and wherever you need it most,” said Jack Sun, CEO of Jackery. “It’s the ideal generator for a multi-use situation, providing a sense of security for our customers - whether preparing for an unexpected natural disaster or adventuring into the great outdoors.”

Customers can look forward to special Amazon Prime Day pricing and deals. For more information on the Jackery, the E2000v2 and other products, please visit www.jackery.com . Be sure to follow Jackery on social media at @JackeryUSA for the latest updates in real time.

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is the world’s leading provider of innovative solar generators and off-grid green energy solutions. As a global top-selling solar generator brand, Jackery is driven by its mission to "Bring Green Energy to All." By integrating with Geneverse in 2024, Jackery has expanded its product offerings and is able to deliver a comprehensive range of energy solutions, from portable solar generators for outdoor use to whole-home backup systems, furthering its commitment to making green energy accessible for all. Jackery has consistently fulfilled its social responsibility on a global scale, maintaining long-term partnerships with global public welfare organizations such as WWF, NFF, and IRC. Through these collaborations, Jackery continues to contribute to global sustainable development and other public welfare initiatives, reinforcing its dedication to creating a greener, more sustainable future.

