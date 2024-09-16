NeuroStar® Releases Software Upgrades to Elevate Patient Care

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced enhancements to its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy and proprietary TrakStar® patient data management software, introducing a range of new features aimed at improving patient communication, streamlining clinical data capture, and strengthening cybersecurity.



“With the latest upgrades, we’re not just enhancing technology; we’re transforming the way practices can care for patients,” said Cory Anderson, SVP of R&D and Clinical. “The new features in the NeuroStar System and TrakStar are designed to empower providers with the tools they need to deliver more personalized, efficient, and secure treatment. Our commitment is to continually push the boundaries of what our technology can do, ensuring that NeuroStar remains at the forefront of advancing the way patients receive treatment in their battle against depression.”

The software updates provide practices with more robust tools to enhance patient care and streamline operations for NeuroStar practices. Key upgrades include:

Enhanced Patient Communication: New CRM capabilities automate SMS and email communication, offering personalized guidance during the early stages of NeuroStar treatment. Secure insurance card uploads now streamline claims processing and reduce errors from manual entries. Additionally, multi-site practices can filter communications by location to better manage patient needs on a local scale.

Expanded TrakStar Survey Options: Practices can now access a wider range of automated patient clinical surveys to monitor well-being during and after treatment, enabling additional real-time insights to provide more effective, tailored care.

Advanced Clinical Data Capture: NeuroStar's internet-connected device now synchronizes critical clinical information with the TrakStar data management system, securely automating tracking and enhancing data collection accuracy.

Improved Security: Proactive updates to the Operating System are part of NeuroStar's strong commitment to ensuring safe, secure, and encrypted patient data and digital communications.

TrakStar software updates are available today for all cloud-based NeuroStar providers. NeuroStar System software updates are being delivered in a phased rollout throughout the year. For more information about NeuroStar TMS Therapy, please visit www.neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is indicated for the treatment of depressive episodes and for decreasing anxiety symptoms for those who may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms in adult patients suffering from MDD and who failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from previous antidepressant medication treatment in the current episode. It is also FDA-cleared as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder and for adolescent patients aged 15-21 with MDD. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults with over 6.6 million treatments delivered. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, visit www.neurostar.com.

