PET Foam Market to Reach USD 819.3 Million by 2032 Driven by Expansion Due to Sustainable Applications and Increasing Production Capacities, Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SNS Insider report, The PET Foam Market Size was valued at USD 411.0 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 819.3 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.14% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The PET Foam Market is gaining a significant market pace as PET foam is increasingly used in automotive, construction, packaging, and wind energy applications. Additionally, the lighter weight, strength, and recyclable nature make PET foam the ideal material for companies looking to minimize carbon footprints with strength. One of the most notable examples of PET foam embraced by different industries is that of the wind energy industry adopting the PET foam in the production of its rotor blades in supporting the move towards renewable energy. One of the production expanders is that of 3A Composites' Airex PET line, as well as Armacell which launched new production lines in Belgium, to demonstrate the continuously high capacity of the industry in meeting the augmenting demand for sustainable material. These developments should be linked to this global trend towards green solutions and develop PET foam as a strategic part of the circular economy, more so in Europe.





Newer trends continue to enhance engineering properties such as strength and thermal resistance, thus suitable for high-performance applications that exist in aerospace and defense applications. According to Plastics Today, another recent research is the introduction of nanomaterials in PET foam that promises to produce novel lightweight and toughened material options. Innovations such as 100% PET trays offered by TekniPlex optimize freight efficiency and strive to satisfy the mounting demand for eco-friendly packaging. With industries increasingly embracing PET foam on account of its many environmental benefits as well as versatility, a role in the decrease of environmental effects comes across, especially in the packaging and construction industries.

Segment Analysis

In 2023, the low-density PET foam segment dominated the market with an estimated market share of over 45%. This segment’s prominence is largely due to its widespread application across industries such as automotive, wind energy, and construction, where lightweight yet durable materials are essential. For instance, low-density PET foam is extensively used in the production of rotor blades in the wind energy sector, which requires materials that can withstand stress while maintaining a light profile. Similarly, in the automotive industry, the need for fuel efficiency has driven the adoption of low-density PET foam for lightweight vehicle components. Its recyclability further strengthens its appeal, as industries prioritize sustainable and cost-effective solutions.

Key Segments

By Raw Material

Virgin PET

Recycled PET

By Grade

Low-Density PET Foam

High-Density PET Foam

By Application

Wind Energy

Transportation

Marine

Packaging

Building

Construction

Others

Trend Analysis: PET Foam Market

The trend toward greater utilization of lightweight and sustainable materials has managed to maintain PET foam as its market leader. PET foam is gaining increasing popularity as one of the ideal materials for transport and wind energy applications because of its highly prized strength-to-weight ratio and its lengthy service life. Its recyclable characteristic still plays along with the drives towards sustainability around the world. There is, in that regard, a growing application of PET foam in packaging applications, such as freight-efficient PET trays from TekniPlex. As part of that move toward reducing plastic waste and enhancing the efficiency of recycling, it will involve a shift away from the base material of old.

SNS View: PET Foam Market

The versatility, sustainability, and improvements in production technology would continue to push the PET Foam Market forward. Low-density PET foam dominated the market highly by its applications in the automotive construction and packaging industries, but innovations such as nanotechnology might enable high-density PET foam with future possibilities in the aerospace and defense sectors. It can be noticed that this European market, which is seriously concerned with environmental sustainability and makes big investments there, will lead the demand from all regions. While growth is not solely in Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region would also show considerable expansions as industries increasingly look to PET foam for its lightness and recyclable properties. In the long term, advanced materials and production processes will increase the market position of PET foam, especially in sectors demanding high performance and sustainability.

Regional Analysis

Europe dominated the PET Foam Market with an estimated share of around 35% in 2023. In Europe, it is leading through a strong sustainability focus and stringent environmental regulations that make their consumption of environment-friendly materials, such as PET foam, gain momentum. The wind energy industry is one major industry in the Europe region that widely uses PET foam for rotor blades. Rotor blades require tough and lightweight materials, and that's exactly what PET foam boasts. Moreover, vast investments in the capacity of production in Europe are likely to be discovered in Armacell's new production lines of PET foam in Belgium. Once again, the proactivity of the region in attaining a reduction in carbon emissions led it to become the nucleus for innovations in sustainable materials like PET foam.

Key Takeaways:

The PET foam low-density segment alone boasts of holding above 45% market share in the industry, mainly due to its widely applied use in automotive, construction, and wind energy industries.

The European region, the largest with 35% of global market share, benefits from growing demand driven by industry sectors like renewable energy and packaging.

Major players continue to expand new capacity, while 3A Composites and Armacell are key new additions pushing the market forward.

The use of nanotechnology in PET foam manufacturing resulted in enhanced performance and, consequently, new applications in high-performance industries.

