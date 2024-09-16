Investor Day Best Practices: Build Trust and Elevate Your Strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: Webinar - The Offensive Strategy: Best-in-Class Investor Day Best Practices to Educate and Outperform.



Investor days help foster trust, transparency and engagement with stakeholders - particularly in today’s unpredictable economic environment. Join Notified and Corbin Advisors for a special live webinar for actionable insights and tips. Register here.

Attendees will learn:

How to tell a more impactful investor day story

How to manage stakeholder expectations amid macroeconomic uncertainty

Practical tips on executing a best-in-class investor day



WHO:

Ed Egl - VP, Investor Relations, Waste Management

Ed will share his expertise in managing investor expectations and fostering communication between corporations and stakeholders, particularly in volatile markets.

Rob Lockerman (Moderator) - Vice President, Advisory, Corbin Advisors

Rob helps companies create compelling investor narratives and manage investor expectations during key events like investor days.

Philip Ng, CFA - Managing Director, Jefferies LLC

Philip will provide valuable insights into equity research and market analysis, leveraging his extensive background in asset management and finance to guide investment decisions.

Denise Pacioni - Senior Manager, Investor Relations, AeroVironment

Denise will discuss the importance of transparent financial communication and delivering impactful investor narratives.

Thang To – SVP, Head of Investor Day Practice, Corbin Advisors

Thang will offer expert advice on crafting compelling and strategic investor day presentations that resonate with stakeholders.

WHEN:

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 from 12pm-1pm ET

REGISTRATION: Link

WHY:

In the current economic climate, effective investor days are more important than ever for managing expectations and maintaining transparency with stakeholders. This webinar will equip IR pros with the latest trends, strategies and tools needed to deliver an outstanding investor day that educates, inspires and builds trust with investors.





About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. It starts with GlobeNewswire, which for more than 30 years has been the globally trusted press release distribution and regulatory filing service to leading organizations. From there, gain deeper audience insights with our world-class media and social monitoring tools, and elevate shareholder confidence with our award-winning investor relations solutions, so that you—the modern PR, IR and marketing pro—are well-equipped to engage, educate and excite your audience.

Media Contact:

Caroline Smith

Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4531735c-6e10-4bda-a783-95e1845838fb

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.