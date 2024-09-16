First Aid Kits Analysis Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $310 Million by 2030 - Growing Consumer Demand for Customized Kits Tailored to Specific Needs and Environments

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "First Aid Kits - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for First Aid Kits is estimated at US$204.8 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$310.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Global First Aid Kits Market, highlighting the significant growth expected in both the Common Type Kit and Special Type Kit segments. The Common Type Kit segment is projected to reach US$189.1 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.1%, while the Special Type Kit segment is anticipated to grow at a slightly higher CAGR of 6.2% over the next seven years.

In terms of regional analysis, the U.S. market is estimated at $53.6 Million in 2023, with China forecasted to exhibit impressive growth at a 9.2% CAGR, reaching $71.9 Million by 2030. The report also provides insights into growth trends across other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

The report is valuable for those seeking detailed market analysis, offering independent data on annual sales and forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. It provides in-depth regional analysis and insights into the competitive landscape, detailing the market presence of major players like Medistat LTD, 1-800-Pharmacy, Inc., and 3M Company. Additionally, the report explores future trends and drivers in the market, providing actionable insights to help identify new revenue opportunities and inform strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global First Aid Kits Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 262 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $204.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $310.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

First Aid Kits - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

First Aid Kids Market: A Prelude

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mandatory Workplace Safety Regulations Buoy Growth

Growing Participation in Sports to Drive Demand

Rise in Number of Burn Injuries at Homes and Outdoors Raise Prospects

Rise in Number of Road Accidents and Emergency Preparedness Emphasizes the Need for First Aid Kits

Accidents at Home Make First Aid Kits An Essential Tool for Emergency Preparedness

A Glance at Innovations in First Aid kits

Rising Awareness of Workplace Safety Regulations Spurs Demand for First Aid Kits

Global Increase in Outdoor and Recreational Activities Drives Kit Adoption

Innovations in First Aid Supplies for Enhanced Efficacy and Usability

Expansion of Health and Safety Training Programs Amplifies Market Growth

Growing Emphasis on Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Response

Integration of Smart Technology in First Aid Kits for Improved Guidance and Monitoring

Increasing Vehicle Ownership and Regulations Mandating Vehicle First Aid Kits

Consumer Demand for Customized Kits Tailored to Specific Needs and Environments

Development of Compact and Lightweight Kits for Portable Emergency Care

Impact of Global Travel on the Demand for Travel-specific First Aid Kits

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 18 Featured)

Medistat LTD

1-800-Pharmacy, Inc.

3M Company

Acme United Corporation

Adventure Medical Kits

Aearo

Alpha First Aid Supplies Pty Limited

Amerifund Inc.

Ankh Marketing Solutions, Inc.

Apothecary Products, LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pudddb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment