Diesel Power Engines Business Research Report 2023-2024 & 2030: Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Worldwide Fuels Demand, Integration of Hybrid Systems Strengthens Business Case

The global market for Diesel Power Engines was estimated at US$10.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$15.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.





The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Global Diesel Power Engines Market, focusing on the significant growth expected in both the Standby Operation and Prime/Continuous Operation segments. The Standby Operation segment is projected to reach US$9.6 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.0%, while the Prime/Continuous Operation segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period.

The report includes detailed regional analysis, highlighting key markets such as the U.S., which was estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.4% CAGR, reaching $3.3 Billion by 2030. It also covers growth trends in other significant regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

For those interested in market analysis, the report provides independent data on annual sales and forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. It also includes in-depth regional analysis, detailed company profiles of major players like Caterpillar, Inc., Cummins, Inc., and Doosan Corporation, and offers competitive insights and future trends to help identify new revenue opportunities and inform strategic business decisions. Additionally, the report includes complimentary updates for one year, ensuring you stay informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Diesel Power Engines Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 540 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Need for Reliable Power across Industries Continues to Drive Momentum in Diesel Power Engine Market

Global Economic Update

Diesel Power Engines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Diesel Power Engines by Operation

Recent Market Activity

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Worldwide Fuels Demand for Diesel Power Engines

Data Centers Rely on Industrial Diesel Generators Amid Escalating Power Requirements

Expansion of Oil and Gas Exploration Throws Spotlight on Reliable Power Solutions

Stringent Emission Regulations Propel Demand for Cleaner Diesel Technologies

Diesel Power Engines Continue to Thrive in the New Power Paradigm

Integration of Hybrid Systems Strengthens Business Case for Diesel Engines

Rising Energy Needs in Remote Locations Expand Addressable Market Opportunity

Rise in Demand for Standby Generators Drive Demand

Curtailing Carbon Emissions with Bio-based Diesel Fuels

Growth in Construction Activities Generates Demand for High-Power Diesel Engines

Dynamics in the World Mining Industry Influence Market Growth

Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for Ensuring Power Supply during Outages

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 76 Featured):

Caterpillar, Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Doosan Corporation

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Kohler Company

Kubota Corporation

MAN SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Volvo Penta

Wartsila Corporation

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

