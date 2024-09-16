Sunset Transportation CCO Tracy Meetre Honored with Two 2024 Women in Supply Chain Awards

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunset Transportation ("Sunset"), a premier third-party logistics (3PL) provider and leader in global supply chain solutions, announced its Chief Commercial Officer, Tracy Meetre , was recognized as a recipient in two categories of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics’ 2024 Women in Supply Chain Awards.



Meetre received recognition in the Workforce Innovator and Trailblazer categories. The Workforce Innovator Award pays tribute to women in leadership whose efforts help build a better workforce, while the Trailblazer Award recognizes those who have at least 10 years of supply chain and logistics experience and continue to pave the way for women in the industry. Recognition of Meetre’s achievements highlights how her work in the industry and during her tenure at Sunset are enabling the organization to build a diverse workforce where women not only have a seat at the table in supply chain and logistics but lead the conversation.

“I’m honored to be recognized for this effort, which not only challenges industry norms but also enhances innovation and problem-solving at Sunset and sets a benchmark for the industry at large,” said Tracy Meetre, Chief Commercial Officer of Sunset Transportation. “When I began my career over 30 years ago, it was challenging to navigate as a woman in a male-dominated industry. While things look much different today, I’m committed to diversifying the workforce by continuing to actively encourage and support the participation of women.”

These annual awards, sponsored by Food Logistics , the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive , the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, honor female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.



“Every day at Sunset, we get to witness Tracy driving innovation and advocating for women. To have her recognized with such a high honor for her career accomplishments is a true reflection of her dedication to diversity and inclusion in the industry,” said Lindsey Graves, CEO of Sunset Transportation. “Tracy’s dynamic leadership has made a significant impact within our organization and she continues to break barriers and empower others. This recognition is incredibly well-deserved, and we couldn’t be more proud of her achievements.”

The full list of 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award Winners can be found here . Recipients will be honored at this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum which will be held November 12-13, 2024 in Atlanta, GA.

ABOUT SUNSET

Sunset Transportation is a leading third-party logistics provider with family roots, global reach, and best-in-class customer service. Our culture allows customers to feel like family while offering a wide variety of transportation and logistics solutions, advanced TMS solutions, reporting, and shipment reliability. Sunset is privately owned with eight branch offices in the U.S. and Mexico. To learn more, visit www.SunsetTrans.com.

ABOUT FOOD LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY & DEMAND CHAIN EXECUTIVE

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com .

