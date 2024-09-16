Vietnam Alternative Lending Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by 24% to Reach $441.2 Million this Year - Key Developments and Investment Opportunities to 2028

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The alternative lending in this region is expected to grow by 24.0% on an annual basis to reach US$441.2 million in 2024. Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Vietnam remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 16.9% during 2024-2028. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$355.9 million in 2023 to reach US$824.4 million by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Alternative Lending industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of Alternative Lending market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
The alternative lending sector in Vietnam is rapidly expanding, driven by digital innovations and increasing demand for flexible credit solutions. Key trends include the growth of BNPL services, mobile payment programs, and significant SME financing. Strategic partnerships and supportive regulatory changes further bolster this sector's development, suggesting continued robust growth and a shift towards more inclusive and accessible financial solutions.
The alternative lending sector in Vietnam has experienced significant growth over the past six months, driven by the increasing adoption of digital financial solutions and the rise of fintech companies offering flexible lending options.
This trend is expected to continue, with projections indicating robust expansion in the next six months as more consumers and small businesses seek accessible credit alternatives amid challenges in traditional banking systems. Key sub-segments, particularly the "buy now, pay later" market, are anticipated to thrive, reflecting changing consumer preferences and increasing demand for short-term financing solutions.
Key Developments in the Alternative Lending Sector
Product Launches and Innovations
- Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Solutions - The expanding BNPL market is boosting the sector by offering consumers flexible, short-term lending solutions.
- Mobile Payments Pilot Program Extension - Hanoi's pilot program for mobile payments in rural areas, launched in 2021, has been extended until the end of 2024. The program allows customers with mobile phone accounts to make small-value transactions without needing a bank account, smartphone, or internet connection, promoting financial inclusion and a cashless society.
- Funding Societies' SME Financing - Singapore's Funding Societies entered the Vietnamese market, providing over US$70 million in financing to SMEs in agriculture, services, and construction. As of April 2023, the platform had facilitated more than 5 million transactions, facilitating US$3 billion in SME financing across Southeast Asia.
Strategic Partnerships
- Sendo and Kredivo: This collaboration enables Sendo's e-commerce platform to offer a buy now, pay later (BNPL) service through Kredivo, an Indonesian credit platform, in partnership with VietCredit. This allows users to access credit lines for purchases on the Sendo marketplace.
- Momo and TPBank: Their partnership has facilitated the MoMo Postpaid Wallet, which provides users with small lines of credit for various services, enhancing the accessibility of short-term financing options within the MoMo app.
- Viettel Money and FE Credit: This partnership launched the Paynow service, a postpaid wallet that can be activated online, offering consumers a deferred payment option with a quick setup process.
Regulatory Changes
- The Vietnamese government has introduced several key policies to regulate and promote the growth of the alternative lending sector:
- The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) released Circular 06 and Circular 08, which significantly impact investors' funding plans for projects and business initiatives in Vietnam:
- Circular 06 prohibits credit institutions from providing loans to contribute capital, purchase shares, or subscribe to new shares in target companies. This effectively limits onshore bank loans for M&A transactions.
- Circular 08 allows companies to use short-term loans to refinance outstanding cross-border loans and borrow from onshore credit institutions to repay cross-border debt without the previous requirement that the current debt is for business purposes.
- Regulatory Sandbox - Vietnam is considering a regulatory sandbox for fintech firms to test products in a controlled environment before launching them to ensure innovation and financial stability.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|189
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$441.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$824.4 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.9%
|Regions Covered
|Vietnam
