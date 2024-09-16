Hematology Diagnostics Market Report 2024: Increasing Demand for Point-of-Care Hematology Testing and Integration of Flow Cytometry in Hematology Analyzers - A $5.12 Billion Market by 2029

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hematology Diagnostics Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hematology Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 3.87 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 5.12 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 4.78%.

The APAC region shows prominent growth, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC region, home to over half of the world's population, presents a diverse and dynamic landscape for the hematology diagnostics market. This region encompasses countries at varying stages of healthcare development, from highly advanced systems to those still in early developmental phases. Despite these disparities, the overall growth rate of the diagnostics market in APAC is projected to be high. This is largely driven by several critical factors, including the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, an aging population, and the significant strain these factors place on healthcare resources. Government policies in the APAC region increasingly support healthcare advancements, contributing positively to the diagnostics market. The WHO reports that increased healthcare expenditure has led to improvements in healthcare infrastructure across the region.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Demand for Point-of-Care Hematology Testing

Point-of-care (POC) hematological tests have become invaluable for diagnosing various blood-related disorders and assessing overall body condition. The introduction of POC hematology testing devices has revolutionized diagnostic procedures and significantly improved patient outcomes. These user-friendly devices, designed for use outside traditional laboratory settings, have seen a surge in demand in recent years. Vendors are responding by offering advanced POC hand-held and benchtop hematology analyzers and consumables. These devices can be integrated with other POC analyzers to deliver quick and accurate clinical results, making them especially beneficial in resource-limited healthcare facilities. This increasing acceptability and demand for POC hematology testing are poised to drive market growth.

POC hematology testing transforms patient care, particularly in low-resource and remote areas. By integrating POC hematology into the healthcare system, these tests can be performed outside reference laboratories, paving the way for personalized medicine in non-hospital settings. This integration helps reduce health management costs and enhances the agility and safety of further medical activities. As the number of POC hematology analyzers and rapid test kits increases, these tests are expected to be preferred for most cases, reserving central laboratories for complex analyses requiring skilled professionals. This trend is anticipated to significantly boost the hematology testing market.

Technological Advancements in Hematology Diagnostics

In recent years, the role of laboratories in disease diagnosis and management has significantly expanded, leading to a surge in testing demands, including in the field of hematology. This increase in demand is driving innovations and technological breakthroughs in hematology testing. To address these needs, analyzers and related consumables are evolving to provide more comprehensive clinical data and simplify operations, reducing the workload of lab technicians. Vendors are actively responding to the growing demands of hematology testing through advancements in product development, clinical workflows, and analytical technologies.

Both niche manufacturers and large multinational companies are introducing new hematology analyzers and consumables designed to meet customers' changing needs. These latest-generation analyzers leverage advanced technologies to accurately identify and count various cell types in blood samples, generating detailed differential blood counts. While diagnosing anemia remains a relatively straightforward process, characterized mainly by measuring hemoglobin levels, the accurate characterization of red blood cell (RBC) disorders has become crucial in the era of precision medicine. Recent technological advances have led to a host of innovations in RBC diagnostics. The market has seen the emergence of modular automation, digital hematology, and innovative erythrocyte parameters alongside the adaptation of disruptive technologies in laboratory hematology. These advancements are setting new standards for precision and efficiency in blood diagnostics.

Integration of Flow Cytometry in Hematology Analyzers

Over the past four decades, flow cytometry has become a critical tool in in vitro diagnostics (IVD), revolutionizing the diagnosis of various clinical conditions, particularly cancer. Its ability to analyze thousands of cells in seconds provides a significant advantage in speed and accuracy compared to traditional methods. This has significantly boosted the demand for hematology analyzers integrated with flow cytometry. Historically, 5-part hematology analyzers, which used conventional flow cytometry modules, were large, costly, and complex, limiting their use to larger hospitals and laboratories.

The introduction of LED-based flow cytometers a decade ago has transformed this landscape by offering a compact, cost-effective solution. These systems utilize sheath fluidics technology with three reagent systems and a compact optical bench, making them more affordable and practical for a broader range of healthcare settings. Modern hematology analyzers integrate flow cytometry with bioelectrical impedance and light scattering detection techniques. This integration has improved the precision and accuracy of tests, such as low platelet counts, and has reduced the need for manual slide reviews. Incorporating flow cytometry with automated particle recognition technology has streamlined operations, enabling lab technicians to focus on more critical tasks and reducing overall costs.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



High Initial Investment and Maintenance Costs

The high initial investment and ongoing maintenance requirements for hematology diagnostics represent significant global challenges that adversely affect market growth. Hematology analyzers, being capital-intensive equipment, require substantial upfront investment and considerable resources for upkeep, which can be prohibitive for many healthcare settings. The financial burden associated with acquiring and maintaining hematology analyzers is a critical factor that limits access to advanced diagnostics. High-end and fully automated analyzers offer comprehensive features and high throughput and come with a hefty price tag.

This high cost inhibits adoption in medium and small-sized healthcare facilities, particularly in developing and low-income regions such as parts of Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. These regions often experience slow acceptance of advanced technologies due to budget constraints and financial limitations. Hematology analyzers vary widely in price, depending on their type, functionality, and level of automation.

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT

The global hematology diagnostics market by product is segmented into consumables and analyzers/instruments. The consumables dominate and have the largest market share. The consumables market is driven by a recurring revenue model where the ongoing demand for reagents and services supplements the initial purchase of hematology analyzers. Each time an analyzer measures a patient's blood or other samples, specific reagents are required, ensuring a continuous revenue stream for companies.

As the number of installed analyzers grows, so does the sale of these consumables. This dynamic positions the consumables segment to dominate the market over the analyzers segment. Innovation in consumables, particularly reagents, has lagged that of analyzers. However, some companies have made strides in developing new reagent types for unique products. Several benefits drive the shift towards concentrated reagents: they reduce the frequency of reagent replacement, decrease the workload for lab technicians managing multiple analyzers, and save storage space, which is particularly advantageous for smaller labs.

INSIGHTS BY ANALYZERS/INSTRUMENTS

The global hematology diagnostics market by analyzers/instruments is categorized into parts (5&6 parts, 3-part) and volumes (small & medium volume, high volume). The 5&6-part segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. 5&6-part hematology analyzers are essential tools in specialty laboratories that require specific parameters to analyze samples more accurately. These advanced analyzers are preferred by large hospitals, large diagnostic labs, central labs, and public healthcare labs due to their superior analytical capabilities. The growing trend of near-patient care and point-of-care testing is prompting vendors to introduce compact 5-part hematology analyzers.

Companies are focusing on launching advanced instruments that offer high testing productivity, enhanced processing capacity, and the ability to efficiently handle large volumes of samples. Integrating multiple processes into a single 5-part hematology analyzer is a significant driving factor, as it allows laboratories to perform various analyses with a single instrument, boosting demand for these advanced systems.

INSIGHTS BY TEST

Based on the tests, the routine hematology tests segment holds the largest global hematology diagnostics market share. The number of routine hematology tests performed globally is steadily increasing, driven by the critical role these tests play in determining various health conditions. Technological advancements have enhanced our understanding of the relationship between routine tests and disease indications, leading to a higher frequency of routine tests. Among these, the Complete Blood Count (CBC) test is one of the most performed, largely due to its convenience and the ability to be conducted using both 3-part and 5-part hematology analyzers.

Automation and high throughput capabilities allow CBC test results to be analyzed within minutes. Hematology tests are also essential for diagnosing hemorrhagic disorders characterized by abnormal platelet production or destruction. These conditions require regular monitoring to maintain balanced white blood cells (WBCs) and red blood cells (RBCs). Advanced analyzers with automated algorithms have significantly boosted the demand for these devices, particularly in developing and developed countries.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global hematology diagnostics market report consists of exclusive data on 42 vendors. The market is characterized by a variety of global and local players, including industry leaders such as Abbott, Sysmex, Danaher, Boule Diagnostics, HORIBA, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Siemens Healthineers, Nihon Kohden, and Diatron. These companies offer various products and reagents designed for different end-user needs.

Major players invest heavily in research and development (R&D) to maintain and enhance their competitive edge. This focus on innovation aims to introduce new technologies and improve existing products, such as hematology analyzers with advanced features and capabilities. Companies are developing cutting-edge solutions to address evolving clinical needs and improve diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and user experience.

Key Vendors

Abbott

Boule Diagnostics

Danaher

Diatron

Horiba

Nihon Kohden

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Other Prominent Vendors

Alphatec Scientific

Agappe Diagnostics

Analyticon Biotechnologies

Balio Diagnostics

B&E Bio-technology

Biosystems

Bioway Biological Technology

Bio-Rad

Clindiag Systems

Contech Medical Systems

Convergent Technologies

CPC Diagnostics

Dirui

CPM Scientific

Diagon

Drucker Diagnostics

Erba Diagnostics

Edan Instruments

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Genrui Biotech

High Technology Inc

Shenzhen Landwind Medical

Linear Chemicals

Shenzhen iCubio Biomedical Technology

Maccura Biotechnology

Meril Lifesciences

Norma Instruments

Prestige Diagnostics

SFRI

Shenzhen Dymind Biotechnology

Shenzhen Prokan Electronics

Spinreact

Trivitron Healthcare



