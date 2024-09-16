Aquant Mentioned in the 2024 Gartner® Emerging Tech: Demand Growth Insights for Generative AI Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquant, a leader in AI-driven service intelligence, is proud to announce its mention in the 2024 Gartner Emerging Tech: Demand Growth Insights for Generative AI report1. The report identifies Aquant as a vendor in the GenAI Virtual Assistant space.



Gartner highlights that, “Demand for generative AI is currently driven by large enterprises, with communications, media and services leading industry interest.” According to this Gartner research, “As the market matures, Gartner expects small and domain-specific language models will mostly replace their larger counterparts.” Gartner also stated that “GenAI products and capabilities that are designed with the use case and user in mind will outcompete their generalized counterparts.”

"We are thrilled to be mentioned by Gartner as a vendor in this rapidly evolving and competitive space, where our focus on delivering domain-specific intelligence sets us apart and drives tangible value for the organizations we serve,” said Assaf Melochna, CEO and Co-founder of Aquant. “We think this mention underscores our commitment to developing AI solutions that are not only filling a critical gap in the service industry but also highly attuned and tailored to the specific needs of our customers.”

Aquant’s generative AI solutions empower service leaders by transforming data into actionable insights, enhancing troubleshooting capabilities, decision-making, and operational efficiency. By mining a company’s service history, documentation, and expert insights, Aquant’s AI-driven platform closes the Service Expertise Gap™—the shortage of talent needed to solve complex industry issues—by providing tailored recommendations based on user skills, problem complexity, machine condition, and customer needs. This equips teams with expert-level capabilities, enabling exceptional, personalized service that delights customers, reduces costs, and allows businesses to focus on revenue growth rather than customer escalations.

Aquant provides AI-powered tools that empower service teams in industries like manufacturing, medical devices, and industrial machinery to work smarter and more efficiently. The platform helps service leaders, field technicians, and contact center agents bridge the Service Expertise Gap™ by delivering expert-level recommendations tailored to each specific scenario. Aquant analyzes a company’s service data and expert insights, offering guidance that considers factors like skill level, problem complexity, and equipment state, ensuring precision and relevance. By continuously learning from real-world data and feedback, Aquant not only enhances troubleshooting but also enables proactive maintenance, effective training, and growth opportunities, turning service operations into a true business asset. Discover more at www.aquant.ai .

