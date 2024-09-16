36/2024・Trifork Group AG – Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Company announcement no. 36 / 2024

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 16 September 2024





Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person or entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kristian Wulf-Andersen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Group AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code Shares













ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 96.74

97.86

1,300

2,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price

Aggregated volume: 3,300

Price: DKK 97.48

Total value: DKK 321,686.53 e) Date of the transaction 13 September 2024

16 September 2024



f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)



Contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317



About Trifork Group

Trifork is a globally pioneering technology partner to its enterprise and public sector customers. The group has 1,273 employees across 74 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than one million online subscribers and 72 million video views. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

