The Future of Leisure Markets: Sport, Media, and Travel and Tourism Thematic Intelligence Report 2024

This report is part of the analyst's Future of Industry report series. It focuses on the leisure sector. In particular, it provides a guide to the future of sport, media, and travel and tourism.



Key Highlights

6G will provide the low latency and high bandwidth needed for the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics-enhanced sports stadiums. AI-powered commentary translation, transcription, and personalized sponsorship messaging will be available across all sports coverage.

Generative and decision-making AI will become a fundamental part of the filmmaking industry. AR will change how audiences engage with and experience music. AR-enhanced stages and avatar performances will become the norm.

Major travel and tourism companies will offer highly personalized products and services by 2035 in an attempt to maximize revenues and remain competitive. AR will drive the digitalization of the travel and tourism sector alongside other themes like 5G, AI, cloud computing, IoT, and data analytics. Environmental consciousness will promote more sustainable travel practices.

Scope

Various factors, including changing consumption habits, the rise of personalization, the emergence of new markets, and increased sustainability concerns, will drive changes and innovations in the leisure industry. The report examines how technologies, including augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics, will transform the sports, media, and travel and tourism sectors.

Reasons to Buy

Companies throughout the sports, media, and travel and tourism sectors are investing in the technologies of the future right now. This report looks ahead to 2035 and beyond, identifying the key innovations that will revolutionize the sector and profiling the start-ups and emerging leaders leading the charge.

This report will help you design and develop your corporate strategy by building your understanding of how the consumer sector will develop in the coming years.

The report uses the analyst's unique thematic methodology to help you spot the developments that will transform the consumer sector before any of your competitors.

The analyst's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition and secure that all-important competitive advantage

