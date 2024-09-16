LACROIX : After two years in operation, LACROIX’s Symbiose plant in Beaupréau-en-Mauges shows solid growth.

After two years in operation, LACROIX’s Symbiose plant in Beaupréau-en-Mauges shows solid growth

Two years after its inauguration, LACROIX's Symbiose plant is exceeding its initial targets. The site saw a remarkable 30% growth in 2023, with the first half of 2024 continuing this trend with a 35% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The pace of growth is expected to be consolidated through the second half of the year, with LACROIX projecting the plant to achieve a revenue of €100 million in 2024 — three years ahead of its original goal for 2027.

The plant’s success is attributed to its Industry 4.0 capabilities, advanced automation, flexibility and commitment to supporting clients throughout the product lifecycle while maintaining environmental responsibility. Since early 2023, Symbiose has secured over 35 new projects across various sectors, including IoT, home automation, industry, avionics, and defence.

As the first circuit board assembly plant built in France in 25 years, Symbiose is playing a crucial role in the reshoring of the electronics industry. The plant’s reputation for high-quality French manufacturing is attracting new clients and helping to secure and streamline supply chains.

Notable projects include Mobilize Powerbox, a French charging station developed with IoTecha and Software République for Renault or the smart radiator control unit for Tiko.

LACROIX's Willich plant in Düsseldorf is also benefiting from the post-COVID reshoring trend. Specializing in small and medium runs of electronic equipment for various industries, including energy, defence, and home automation, Willich has seen a 10% increase in revenue since 2023.



The Beaupréau site leverages its cutting-edge technology and processes, including a dedicated prototyping workshop and a highly skilled industrialization team, to handle high-tech projects. Since early 2024, Symbiose has been producing complex circuit boards for supercomputers, featuring 30-layer printed circuits and over 9,000 components.

The plant's ongoing success is further supported by contract renewals and long-standing client loyalty.

By way of illustration, 60% of Airbus and Boeing commercial aircraft delivered since 2021 include at least one circuit board manufactured at Symbiose.

Additionally, 80% of water towers in France are monitored by electronic equipment produced by LACROIX in Beaupréau.

With substantial growth potential remaining, the site has available space and development capacity for both design services (including eco-design) and industrial services.

The costing and project teams have been doubled over the past year, bringing the plant’s total workforce to nearly 500 employees.



“Our plant is driven by a commitment to excellence, client satisfaction and environmental responsibility. We are dedicated to investing in cutting-edge technology, improving processes, and attracting top talent to uphold our industry leadership,” says Claude Bourget, General Manager of the Beaupréau site.

“Symbiose is an innovative, eco-friendly facility equipped with state-of-the-art technology, led by a dedicated, solutions-oriented team.

The plant’s positive trajectory reflects its performance, competitiveness, and ability to provide clients with a flexible range of 'à la carte' services, from initial design and production to full lifecycle support. It's an amazing facility that is only just beginning to show its full potential,” adds Louis Pourdieu, Managing Director of LACROIX's Electronics division.

