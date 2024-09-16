Nanterre, September 16th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From September 09th to September 13rd, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From September 09th to September 13rd, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 09/09/2024 FR0000125486 75 000 109,56840 XPAR VINCI 09/09/2024 FR0000125486 25 000 109,60890 CEUX VINCI 10/09/2024 FR0000125486 75 000 110,22320 XPAR VINCI 10/09/2024 FR0000125486 25 000 110,14880 CEUX VINCI 11/09/2024 FR0000125486 75 000 109,92790 XPAR VINCI 11/09/2024 FR0000125486 25 000 109,93320 CEUX VINCI 12/09/2024 FR0000125486 89 348 109,65740 XPAR VINCI 12/09/2024 FR0000125486 32 652 109,42790 CEUX VINCI 13/09/2024 FR0000125486 75 000 108,97290 XPAR VINCI 13/09/2024 FR0000125486 25 000 109,01630 CEUX TOTAL 522 000 109,6558

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment