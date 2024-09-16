16 September 2024

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company announces that on 16 September 2024, Hasan Kazmi a PDMR, cancelled their participation in the 2022 Sharesave Scheme, resulting in the lapse of options (and return of the accumulated savings) originally granted to them on 30 September 2022 with an exercise price of £4.2933 per share.

Hasan Kazmi has made an application to participate in the 2024 Sharesave scheme. A further announcement will be made once any option is granted to them.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi 2. Reason for the notification



a. Position/status



Group Chief Risk Officer



b. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Cancellation of Options under the 2022 three-year Sharesave Scheme



c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume £4.2933 1,677 d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

1,677



Aggregated price

£7,199.86 e. Date of transaction 16 September 2024



f. Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Jason Elphick t: 01634 848 944

Group Head of Company Secretariat

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.