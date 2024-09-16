Global Zirconia Based Dental Ceramics Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the Forecast Period (2024 – 2034): A Report by TNR, The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zirconia based dental ceramics are advanced materials used in dentistry, primarily composed of zirconium dioxide (ZrO₂). These ceramics are popular for their excellent strength, biocompatibility, and aesthetic properties, making them suitable for various dental restorations such as crowns, bridges, and implants. Compared to traditional materials like porcelain, zirconia exhibits superior fracture resistance and long-term durability.

The global zirconia-based dental ceramics market has experienced significant growth, driven by increased demand for aesthetic and minimally invasive dental procedures. One of the key applications of zirconia ceramics is in dental crowns, where their translucent appearance closely mimics natural teeth, offering both functional and cosmetic benefits. In 2016, the introduction of full-contour zirconia crowns revolutionized the dental industry, as they required less tooth preparation and had a high success rate.

Zirconia is also extensively used in dental bridges and implants due to its high biocompatibility, reducing the risk of allergic reactions and gum inflammation. For instance, in 2019, the introduction of zirconia dental implants marked a significant shift from traditional titanium-based implants, offering a metal-free alternative for patients with metal sensitivities.

In orthodontics, zirconia brackets provide an aesthetic advantage over metal brackets, contributing to the growing popularity of zirconia-based solutions in modern dentistry. With advancements in digital dentistry and CAD/CAM technology, customized zirconia restorations have become more accessible, allowing for precise and efficient dental treatments. The market is projected to grow, driven by technological innovations and the increasing preference for zirconia in restorative dentistry.

Global Zirconia Based Dental Ceramics Market: Key Details





Market Value in 2023



US$ 298.8 Mn







Market Value Forecast by 2034



US$ 778.8 Mn







Growth Rate







9.1%



Historical Data







2016 – 2022



Base Year







2023



Forecast Data







2024 - 2034

In the global zirconia-based dental ceramics market, manufacturers are adopting a variety of approaches and strategies to maintain a competitive edge. Key strategies include product innovation, strategic partnerships, and market expansion through regional diversification.

Product Innovation: Manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced zirconia ceramics that offer enhanced aesthetics and durability. This is in response to the increasing demand for natural-looking dental restorations and the need for long-lasting materials. For instance, Ivoclar Vivadent introduced its IPS e.max ZirCAD Prime in 2020, a high-strength zirconia with a unique multi-layered composition, enhancing both strength and translucency. This product exemplifies how manufacturers are improving the quality and appearance of dental ceramics to meet the evolving needs of dentists and patients.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced zirconia ceramics that offer enhanced aesthetics and durability. This is in response to the increasing demand for natural-looking dental restorations and the need for long-lasting materials. Strategic Partnerships: Collaboration between dental laboratories and material manufacturers is a common strategy to expand market reach and improve product offerings. By working with dental labs, manufacturers can ensure their zirconia products are well-integrated into the lab’s workflow, resulting in better outcomes for dental procedures. In 2022, Dentsply Sirona partnered with the Swiss dental laboratory Straumann to deliver comprehensive solutions that streamline the use of zirconia-based ceramics in dental procedures. This collaboration allowed both companies to leverage each other's strengths in material science and dental technology.

Market Expansion and Regional Diversification: Manufacturers are also expanding their geographic presence to tap into growing markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The growing demand for cosmetic dentistry in these regions, driven by an increasing middle-class population, has encouraged companies to establish distribution networks and local production facilities. For example, in 2023, Kuraray Noritake Dental launched a new production facility in Vietnam, aimed at serving the rising demand for zirconia-based dental ceramics in Southeast Asia. This strategic move helped the company strengthen its foothold in the region while addressing cost competitiveness.

Key Developments:



In August 2023, Aidite introduced its 3D Pro Multi-Gradient Zirconia, developed to offer enhanced aesthetic properties by replicating the natural gradient of tooth color and translucency. This innovation is intended to improve the realistic appearance of dental restorations.

In August 2023, Pritidenta GmbH launched the priti®multidisc ZrO2 multicolor Extra Translucent, featuring 45% translucency and a flexural strength exceeding 1,150 MPa. This product is versatile and can be used for a wide range of dental applications, including inlays, onlays, veneers, and crowns.

In March 2023, Ivoclar Vivadent released its new IPS e.max ZirCAD materials line, offering enhanced strength and aesthetics, making it suitable for both anterior and posterior dental restorations.

