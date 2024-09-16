Minerals Technologies Inc. Introduces SIVO™ as New Brand Name for Growing Global Pet Care Business

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) announced today the introduction of SIVO™ as the brand name for its rapidly growing global pet care business. Strategic acquisitions and innovative product development have positioned SIVO™ as the leading global supplier of cat litter to both private label partners and globally recognized brands.

Minerals Technologies’ SIVO™ brand is well-positioned for growth with its strategically located mining, processing, and packaging capabilities serving regional markets and customers. SIVO™ is dedicated to its customers and committed to enhancing the lives of pet owners and their cherished cats. Its solutions go beyond health, odor control, and hygiene; they also result in cleaner, healthier homes that foster a genuine link between owners and their pets.

“The SIVO™ brand reflects the unwavering commitment we have to our growing global customer base and our ability to adapt and innovate to meet the demands of pet owners worldwide. Our deep application expertise and extensive technical capabilities allow us to provide pet solutions that will help our customers enhance their brand offerings,” commented D.J. Monagle, III, Group President, Consumer & Specialties Segment of Minerals Technologies.

"We are committed to expanding the value we bring to the pet litter market and being the trusted partner our customers can rely on. With SIVO™, customers are choosing a partner who stands by them to deliver consistent, quality products and exceptional value,” explained Jim Papp, Vice President of Minerals Technologies’ Global Pet Care Business.

SIVO™ currently supplies over 55 countries worldwide with bentonite mines, and process and packaging plants in North America, EMEA and Asia. Additionally, SIVO™ has several state-of-the art Research & Development centers.

For more information about SIVO™ and its mineral-based cat litter solutions, visit www.mineralstech.com/pet-care

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.2 billion in 2023. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com.

