Publication of a transparency notification

La Hulpe (Belgium), September 17 2024, 7.00 a.m. CET – Regulated Information – Unifiedpost Group SA (Euronext: UPG) (Unifiedpost or the Company) has received a transparency notification from NN Group N.V. dated 13 September 2024. This transparency notification indicates that as a result of the acquisition of shares on 12 September 2024 NN Group N.V. now (through subsidiaries) holds 15,51% of the voting rights of the Company. NN Group N.V. has thus crossed the threshold of 15%.

1. Content of the notification

The notification dated 13 September 2024 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

Person subject to the notification requirement: NN Group N.V., with registered seat at Schenkkade 65, 2595 AS, The Hague, The Netherlands.

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 12 September 2024.

Threshold that is crossed: 15%.

Denominator: 37.131.654.

Notified details:





A) Voting rights Previous notification



After the transaction # of voting rights



# of voting rights



% of voting rights



Holders of voting rights



Linked to securities



Not linked to the securities



Linked to securities Not linked to the securities



NN Group N.V.



0



0



0,00% NN Insurance Eurasia N.V.



0



0



0,00% Nationale- Nederlanden

Nederland B.V.



0



0



0,00% NN Re (Netherlands) N.V.



82.500



82.500



0,22% Nationale- Nederlanden Schadeverzekering

Maatschappij N.V.



420.000



420.000



1,13% Nationale- Nederlanden Levensverzekering

Maatschappij N.V.



4.919.003



5.258.283



14,16%



Subtotal



5.421.503



5.760.783



15,51% TOTAL 5.760.783 0 15,51% 0.00%

B) Equivalent Financial

Instruments After the transaction



Holders of equivalent financial instruments







Type of financial instrument







Expiration date



Exercise period or date



#of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised







% of voting rights







Settlement TOTAL 0 0,00%

TOTAL (A+B) # of voting rights % of voting



rights 5.760.783 15,51%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

The Company refers to the transparency notification of NN Group N.V. dated 12 September 2024, which can be consulted on the Company’s website (see below for the link), with an attached organogram of the chain of control.





2. Varia

Both this press release and the full transparency notification can be consulted on the Company’s website, here .

