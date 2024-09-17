Global Electrotherapy System Research Report 2024: A $1.65 Billion Market by 2030 - TENS Segment Dominates as Demand for Chronic Pain Management Grows

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electrotherapy System Market, By Technology, By Therapy, By Application, By End User, Country Wise Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Trends and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global electrotherapy system market was valued at US$ 1.15 billion in 2023, and the market is poised to reach US$ 1.65 billion by 2030

Continuous technological advancements have led to the development of more sophisticated and user-friendly electrotherapy devices. These innovations make electrotherapy systems more accessible to both healthcare providers and patients, which helps in market expansion. For instance, in March 2023, BTL Medical, a leading provider of electrotherapy devices, announced the launch of its new Tens 9000 device. The Tens 9000 is a portable, wireless TENS device that offers a variety of treatment modes and intensities.

The market is primarily driven by hospitals and clinics, which prefer electrotherapy systems for chronic disorder treatment. Rehabilitation centers also hold a significant market share, offering a less stressful environment for recovery. The demand in long-term care centers is expected to rise, particularly as the global population ages and the prevalence of chronic disorders increases.

The Global Electrotherapy System Market is poised for significant growth across various segments, driven by advancements in technology, therapy innovations, and increasing demand for non-invasive treatment options. In 2023, the market was dominated by the transcutaneous electrical neural stimulation (TENS) segment, particularly for chronic pain management, a trend expected to continue. The spinal cord stimulation (SCS) segment also captured a significant market share, supported by the rising incidence of spinal cord injuries and musculoskeletal disorders. Additionally, neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) and percutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (PENS) are gaining traction, particularly in post-surgical rehabilitation and chronic pain management.

From a therapeutic perspective, extracorporeal shock wave therapy led the market in 2023, especially for treating chronic musculoskeletal pain. Ultrasound therapy and magnetic field therapy are also significant contributors, with the latter expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% through 2030. These therapies are becoming increasingly popular due to their effectiveness in treating a variety of conditions, including tendonitis and plantar fasciitis.

In terms of application, pain management remains the dominant segment, leveraging electrotherapy systems for non-invasive, drug-free pain relief. Neuromuscular dysfunction and musculoskeletal disorders also represent substantial market segments, with the latter projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.6% from 2024 to 2030. The use of electrotherapy in chronic wound healing is emerging as an advanced care method, facilitating faster wound closure and improved patient outcomes.

North America led the global market in 2023, thanks to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, presence of key industry players, and growing geriatric population. Europe followed closely, with its market growth driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and trauma cases. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth, fueled by technological advancements, an improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising healthcare spending. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa, along with South America, are competing closely for market share, driven by similar trends in healthcare development and disease prevalence.

