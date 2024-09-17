3D Printing Medical Devices Global Markets Report 2024-2029 Featuring 3D Systems, Carbon, Cellink, Eos, Fabrx, Formlabs, GE, HP, Materialise, Nikon, Prodways, Proto Labs, Regenhu, Renishaw, Stratasys

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Medical Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the global 3D printing medical devices market and analyzes market trends. It features an updated review of the 3D printing medical devices market, including a breakdown of the market by product segments, technology, sales channel and application.
The report reviews key patents and new developments in 3D printing for medical devices, ensuring that readers are informed about the latest innovations and technological advancements. The report focuses on emerging technologies and the vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the major players in the market.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, in the medical devices sector. It covers detailed assessments of global market trends, with specific revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, and forecasts for 2025 and 2026. The report projects compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029, offering insights into the market’s future trajectory.
The analysis includes estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, breaking down the market by product segment, technology, application, sales channel, and region. This granular market share analysis provides a clear view of where the most significant opportunities lie.
Key facts and figures are presented to explain market dynamics, covering both current and emerging technologies. The report also addresses regulatory scenarios and the expected impact of macroeconomic factors, offering a well-rounded understanding of the industry landscape.
The global market analysis incorporates Porter’s Five Forces model and a value chain analysis to examine the competitive environment and the industry's structure. This includes an overview of sustainability trends and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) developments, focusing on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings, and their practices within the industry.
Furthermore, the industry structure is analyzed, highlighting companies' market shares, merger and acquisition activity, and venture funding. Profiles of leading companies such as 3D Systems Inc., HP Development Co. L.P., EOS GmbH, Stratasys Ltd., and Materialise are included, providing insight into the strategies and capabilities of the major players in this rapidly evolving market.
Company Profiles
- 3D Systems Inc.
- Carbon Inc.
- Cellink
- Eos Gmbh
- Fabrx Ltd.
- Formlabs
- Ge Aerospace (General Electric Co.)
- Hp Development Co. L.P.
- Materialise
- Nikon Slm Solutions Ag
- Prodways Group
- Proto Labs Inc.
- Regenhu
- Renishaw Plc.
- Stratasys Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Impact of Inflation and Higher Interest Rates
- War Between Israel and Hamas
- Exchange Rate Fluctuation in Tax Laws and Regulations
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Market Regulations
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Use of 3D Printing Across the Healthcare Sector
- Rising Government Support for Additive Manufacturing
- Increasing Demand for Patient-Specific Customization
- Market Restraints
- Regulatory Challenges Associated with 3D Printing Medical Devices
- Significant Need for Skilled Workforce and Higher Initial Cost
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for Organ Transplants
- Emergence of CAD/CAM Software and Desktop Printers
- Emergence of 4D Printing Technology
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Key Emerging Technologies and Market Trends
- Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
- Point-of-Care 3D Printed Medical Devices Manufacturing
- Evolving Bioprinting Technology
- Growing Research & Development Expenditures of Key Players
- Technological Advancements and New Product Development
- Patent Analysis
- Patent Review, by Year
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown, by Product Segment
- Hardware and Consumables
- Software and Services
- Market Breakdown, by Technology
- Material Extrusion
- Powder Bed Fusion
- Vat Polymerization
- Material Jetting
- Binder Jetting
- Direct Energy Deposition
- Others
- Market Breakdown, by Sales Channel
- Direct Sales
- OEMs/Medical Device Manufacturers
- Market Breakdown, by Application
- Medical Prosthetics and Orthotics
- Surgical Instruments and Guides
- Anatomical Models
- Dental
- Medical Implants
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Market Ranking of Key Players in the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market
- HP Inc.
- 3D Systems Inc.
- EOS GmbH
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Materialise
- Recent Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the 3D Printing Medical Devices Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Overview
- Key ESG Issues Related to 3D Printing Medical Devices
- Environmental Issues
- Social Issues
- Governance Issues
- Current Status of ESG in 3D Printing Medical Devices Industry
- Environmental Impacts
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
