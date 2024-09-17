Amesite Releases Video Shareholder Update

DETROIT, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, announced today it will release a video shareholder update to its website today, September 17, 2024 at 9:00 am ET.



The presentation will be available to shareholders here: https://ir.amesite.com/news-events/media.

As part of the update, Amesite's CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, will review:

Progress on the newly introduced B2C App: NurseMagic TM

NurseMagic TM B2C and B2B Offerings and Anticipated Revenues

B2C and B2B Offerings and Anticipated Revenues Company Infrastructure and Ability to Scale Users

Financial Standing

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, including its higher ed platform that offers professional learning. Leveraging its proprietary AI infrastructure, Amesite offers cutting-edge applications that cater to both individual and professional needs. NurseMagic™, the company’s recently launched mobile app, streamlines creation of nursing notes and documentation tasks, enhances patient communication, and offers personalized guidance to nurses on patient care, medications, and handling challenging workplace situations. The Preacto™ (beta) is a personal safety application designed to provide real-time alerts and guidance in the event of emergency situations, including active shooter incidents.

