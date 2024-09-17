Printed Circuit Boards Global Market Report 2024: Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly PCB Manufacturing Drives Growth - A $92.4 Billion Market by 2029

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Printed Circuit Boards: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global markets for printed circuit boards (PCBs) was valued at $67.9 billion in 2023. It is expected to grow from $70.9 billion in 2024 to $92.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2024 through 2029.

The global market for multilayer PCBs is expected to grow from $26 billion in 2024 to $34.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 through 2029.

The global market for high-density interconnect (HDI) PCBs is expected to grow from $19.5 billion in 2024 to $26.6 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 through 2029.

This report analyzes current trends in the global market for printed circuit boards (PCBs). It includes base year data from 2023, and projected data from 2024 to 2029. The report provides the global revenue ($ millions) for five market segments (assembly technology, PCB type, PCB structure, PCB thickness, and end-user industry) and four regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

The report examines the drivers and challenges to the market's growth and the leading PCB manufacturers. It analyzes the emerging technologies in the PCB market, and the competitive and technological factors differentiating the leading companies. It also evaluates the environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments in the PCB industry.

The report includes:

63 data tables and 46 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for printed circuit board (PCB) technologies in electronic devices manufacturing

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by assembly technology, type of PCB, structure, thickness, end-user industry, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological trends and advances, regulations, and the influence of macroeconomic factors

Porter's Five Forces and global supply chain analyses

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, the ESG practices of leading companies and their ESG scores

Analysis of the competitive landscape, including company shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture fundings outlook

Company profiles of market leaders, including Zhen Ding Tech. Group, Sanmina Corp., Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., and Unimicron

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $70.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $92.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current and Future Market

Macroeconomic Factors

Ongoing International Wars

Semiconductor Shortages Affect PCB Manufacturers

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Key Regulations and Standards

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growing Use of Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) and EVs Demand for Consumer Electronics and IoT Devices Rising Adoption of 5G Technology

Market Challenges Increasing Technological Complexity and Pressure to Continuously Innovate Supply Chain Disruptions and Shortage of Raw Materials

Market Opportunities Advancements in Flexible and Wearable Electronics Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly PCB Manufacturing Shrinking Life Cycles of Electronic Products



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies and Trends

3D Printing

Biodegradable PCBs

Emergence of Quantum Computing and Photonic PCBs

Trend for High-Frequency and High-Speed PCBs

Patent Analysis

Patent Review, by Year

Recent Granted Patents

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown, by Assembly Technology Surface-mount Technology (SMT) Through-hole Technology (THT)

Market Breakdown, by PCB Type Single-layer Double-layer Multilayer High-density Interconnect (HDI)

Market Breakdown, by PCB Structure Flexible PCBs Rigid PCBs Rigid-Flex PCBs

Market Breakdown, by PCB Thickness Under 0.6 mm 0.6 and 1.6 mm Over 1.6 mm

Market Breakdown, by End-user Industry Consumer Electronics Industrial Electronics Healthcare Aerospace and Defense Automotive Other End-user Industries

Market Breakdown, by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Market Share Analysis

Recent Developments

PCB Price Analysis

Material Type

Board Size

Number of Layers

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the PCB Industry: An ESG Perspective

Status of ESG in the PCB Industry

ESG Practices in the PCB Industry

Company Profiles

AdvancedPCB

AT&S

CMK Corp.

Compeq Co. Ltd.

Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd.

Nan Ya PCB Co. Ltd.

NOK Corp.

Sanmina Corp.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

TTM Technologies Inc.

Unimicron

Zhen Ding Tech. Group Technology Holding Ltd.

