Anteriad’s AI-Powered Data Outperforms Competitors for the Second Year in a Row, Driving Full-Funnel Success

Rye Brook, New York, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad today announced positive results from a test with Causal IQ. For the second year in a row, Anteriad's Neutronian Certified data outperformed non-certified third-party audience segments, underscoring the critical importance of certified data in driving successful marketing campaigns. Anteriad delivered 50% higher brand lift and 33% lower CPAs compared to competitor data.

“At Causal IQ, we’re always happy to test quality data partners like Anteriad and are even more thrilled when they perform beyond expectations. We saw lower funnel performance lift for a travel advertiser compared to other 3P data providers and increased brand lift for a B2B client when compared to other third-party partners or contextual strategies. We will continue to use Anteriad as a top data partner for future campaigns,” said Jennifer Laing, SVP of Operations at Causal IQ.

Causal’s test proves that Anteriad’s AI-driven data doesn't just compete, it dominates across the funnel, from brand to performance metrics. Processing over 40 billion intent signals monthly, Anteriad’s AI identifies and targets the most relevant audiences with precision at scale, ensuring every signal is maximized for full-funnel impact. Anteriad drives superior performance at every stage, from initial awareness to final conversion.

The comprehensive test spanned various advertiser verticals, including healthcare, hospitality, and B2B software, and evaluated performance across key metrics such as click-through rate (CTR), video completion rate (VCR), and cost per action (CPA). The test included a variety of target audiences including product affinity prospects and enterprise buyers.

“Causal’s rigorous testing demonstrates that high-quality data, like Anteriad’s Neutronian-certified data, delivers significantly superior results for B2B marketers across the funnel. We are thrilled that Anteriad performed dramatically better than competitors, reinforcing our commitment to providing top-tier data as a crucial component of successful marketing strategies. Our use of ethical AI to optimize our data is accelerating our progress, and we value the recognition from both Causal and Neutronian in highlighting our advancements,” said Karie Burt, Chief Data and Privacy Officer at Anteriad.

“Anteriad's results from the 2024 data performance testing continue to prove that privacy compliance and data quality have a positive impact on campaign results. As the privacy landscape continues to evolve, brands and agencies will need to be more selective about who they partner with and companies like Anteriad that have focused on transparency, privacy and data quality will be well-positioned to help them mitigate risk while achieving desired campaign performance,” said Lisa Abousaleh, CEO and Co-Founder at Neutronian.

