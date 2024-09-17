Introducing the Mudra Link: Endless Possibilities at Your Fingertips – Now Available for Pre-Order!

Secure your exclusive discount for early access to the Mudra Link

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, is proud to announce the launch of Mudra Link, the revolutionary wristband that lets you control your digital world with simple hand gestures! For the first time, this game-changing technology is now available for a broader range of operating system platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS., taking the power of touchless control beyond Apple devices.

Imagine controlling your phone, gaming systems, smart home devices, or even virtual reality setups – all with just a flick of your wrist. Mudra Link turns everyday interactions into seamless, hands-free experiences, allowing you to interact with your devices in a way that feels almost magical!

Why You’ll Love Mudra Link:

Intuitive Gesture Control: with advanced neural interface technology, Mudra Link captures the smallest movements of your hand and translates them into precise commands.

Compatible with Everything: whether you’re using iOS, Android, Windows, or macOS, Mudra Link works across platforms, opening up new possibilities for gaming, smart home automation, and even professional tasks.

Designed for Comfort: wear it all day with its ergonomic, lightweight design – you’ll barely know it’s there!

Customizable Gestures: make Mudra Link your own by personalizing gestures for your favorite apps, giving you total control over your digital life.

Pre-Order Today and Unlock Exclusive Benefits!

Be among the first to experience this next-gen technology by pre-ordering now! Head to https://mudra-band.com/pages/mudra-link-main and secure your exclusive discount for early access to this to this innovative device.





About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the benefits and advantages of the Mudra Link. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our use of proceeds from the offering; the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 15, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.