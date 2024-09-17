Insulating Glass Window Market Size to Reach USD 22.7 Billion By 2032 Green Building Initiatives Drive Market Growth, Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Insulating Glass Window Market size is projected to reach USD 22.7 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development Drive Market Growth.

Rapid urbanization across the globe along with continued infrastructure development, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region, is driving demand for insulating glass windows. As cities grow, and new buildings appear, there has been a focus on energy-efficient and sustainable building. The expansion and development of infrastructure in China, among other countries contributes to the increasing demand for insulating glass windows. Major players, like Saint-Gobain and Guardian Glass, are already investing millions to secure a share of a demand that is expected to grow.

In May 2023, Saint-Gobain announced that it would invest USD 200 million in a new manufacturing facility in China to produce high-performance glass. The new budget measure introduced in Australia mandates a change in the building code to increase energy efficiency. The new requirement will make windows in new residential and commercial buildings more effective.





Key Players:

Scheuten

AGC Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Dymax

Guardian Glass

H.B. Fuller Company

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Internorm

Viracon

Sika AG

3M

The policy reform shines light on the side of infrastructure development in Australia where insulating glass windows will be in demand. Rapid urbanization and the associated development of cities and infrastructure in India and Indonesia contribute to the view that insulating glass windows are an important part of developing modern infrastructure.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Ply Gem, a leading manufacturer of exterior building products, unveiled its new line of Pro-Series insulating glass windows. These windows feature advanced thermal insulation technology and are designed to meet rigorous energy efficiency standards, catering to the increasing demand for sustainable building materials in North America.

In 2022, NSG Group launched its Pilkington Optiphon™ acoustic insulating glass, which combines advanced acoustic insulation with energy efficiency. This product targets urban environments where noise reduction is crucial, alongside energy savings.

In 2022, Schüco launched its new AWS 75.SI+ system, an insulating glass window system offering superior thermal insulation and enhanced structural performance. This system is aimed at the high-end commercial and residential markets, particularly in Europe, where energy efficiency regulations are stringent.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Gas-filled insulating glass held the largest market share 43.34% in 2023. The main advantage of this type of insulating glass is that it helps to eliminate any fluctuations in indoor temperature, which is especially important in hot climate as it reduces cooling costs and extreme climate as it cuts down heating costs. Due to the growth of stringency of building codes and norms all over the world in relation to energy efficiency, the use of gas-filled insulating glass has become highly popular. This type of insulating glass is especially popular in such regions as North America and Europe, which possess extreme climate conditions and high costs of energy. At the same time, advances in technology related to filling gases as well as their improved longevity facilitated their widespread usage in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Consequently, due to the combination of regulatory pressure, energy savings, and technological improvements, gas-filled insulating glass became the most popular type of insulating glass, achieving its dominance over other types.

By Glazing Type

The double-glazed insulating glass market share is around 48.23% in 2023. This is due to its balanced combination of cost-effectiveness and superior performance in energy efficiency and thermal insulation. Double-glazed windows, consisting of two glass panes separated by a spacer and filled with insulating gas, offer significant improvements in thermal resistance compared to single-pane windows. They help reduce heat loss, enhance comfort, and lower energy bills, making them a popular choice for both residential and commercial buildings. Their widespread adoption is also driven by regulatory standards that mandate energy efficiency, as well as the increasing consumer demand for sustainable and cost-saving solutions.

By Spacer Type

The warm edge spacer led the insulating glass window market in 2023. It is due to its superior performance in reducing heat loss and improving overall window efficiency. It is a traditional metal spacer, warm edge spacers are made from materials with lower thermal conductivity, such as plastic or foam composites. This innovative design minimizes the transfer of heat around the edges of the glass unit, effectively reducing condensation, enhancing thermal insulation, and improving the overall energy efficiency of the window.

Key Segments

By Product Type

Vacuum insulating glass (VIG)

Gas-filled insulating glass

Air-filled insulating glass

By Glazing Type

Double glazed

Triple glazed

Others

By Spacer Type

Cold edge spacer

Warm edge spacer

By Sealant Type

Silicone

Polysulfide

Hot melt butyl

Polyurethane

Others

By End-Use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Regional Landscape:

North America held the largest market share around 42.23% in 2023. North America is the leading market for insulating glass windows because of rigid building codes that make it the best option as is agreeable with the requirements. Additionally, high energy costs and emphasis on energy efficiency has also contributed to this status. More specifically, the US and Canada frequently update their building codes, consequently boosting the preference for insulating glass technologies. The high cost of energy in North America is also an incentive for homeowners and businesses to invest in systems that minimize the consumption of energy while heating or cooling. Moreover, the construction market is mature in the continent and a considerable number of investments go towards renovating residential and commercial buildings, contributing to the high demand for insulating glass.

Key Takeaways:

Gas-filled insulating glass, particularly with argon or krypton, is a leading product due to its superior thermal performance and energy efficiency.

Rising regulatory requirements and consumer preference for energy-efficient solutions are major drivers of market growth.

Insulating glass windows contribute to significant energy savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

