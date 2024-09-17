Content Creator Economy Thematic Intelligence Report 2024: Influencer Marketing Leads Revenue Growth with a Projected $41 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: The Creator Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The creator economy is an industry in which creators generate revenue from their digital content. What started as a few fringe individuals uploading content online has transformed into a lucrative industry. For some industries, such as apparel, online content has been relevant for some time. However, others are only now entering the world of content creation. The content a business produces, or commissions for online distribution, is key to developing its branding and protecting its reputation.



Within the creator economy, influencer marketing generates the most revenue. This includes all marketing efforts between creators and brands or agencies in which there is a marketing spend and content is distributed primarily via social media. For creators, brand deals are their biggest source of income. As the industry matures and more creators saturate the market, the resulting competition means brands can lower their influencer marketing spend. It has become a buyer's market in which brands have countless eager creators to choose from.

Consequently, the annual growth of the influencer marketing market will slow, falling from 14% in 2022 to 5% by 2030. Despite the slowdown, The analyst expects the overall value of the market to reach $41 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% between 2023 and 2030. Businesses that engage in the creator economy will see tangible benefits.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the creator economy theme.

It identifies key trends impacting the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: tech, macro, and regulatory.

It highlights how businesses can engage with the creator economy to produce tangible benefits.

Reasons to Buy

Gain invaluable insights into the disruptive creator economy theme.

Understand the central role that the creator economy plays in the future of digital marketing.

Identify leaders and challengers in the creator economy theme, focusing on social media platforms hosting content and tools users use to create said content.

Recognize the important interactions between the creator economy and other major themes disrupting businesses, from the future of work to data privacy to AI.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Timeline

Trends

Industry Analysis

Signals

Value Chain

Companies

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

Companies Featured

Adobe

Advance Publications

AI-coustics

Alibaba

Alphabet

Amazon

Apple

Asana

ASOS

Atlassian

Baidu

BeeCut

Blackmagic Design

Bloomberg

ByteDance

Canva

Cision

Cockos

Cyberax Media

Descript

Discord

Dolby Laboratories

e.l.f. Beauty

Fandom

FeedHive

Feefo

Flipboard

Foursquare Labs

GIMP

Glassdoor

GRIN

Guess

Hacker News

HeyOrca

Hootsuite

Hubski

Invyted

Joyy

Judy's Book

Kaskus

Kuaishou

Lightricks

Mastodon

MediaLab AI

Meta

Microsoft

Mixi

Mohalla Tech

Muse

Naver

Ooma

Opus Clip

Pinnacle

Pinterest

Polywork

Prequel

Quora

Rakuten

Reputon

Roblox

Salesforce

Signal

Sitejabber

Skylum

Stack Overflow

Telegram

Tencent

Traject

Tripadvisor

Trustpilot

Valnet

Vimeo

ViralMango

VK

Voodoo

Voxer

VSCO

Weibo

X

Xiaohongshu

XING

Yelp

Zhihu

Zomato

Zoomerang

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3txdo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.