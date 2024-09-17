Introducing the Liene PixCut S1: The Ultimate All-in-One Photo Sticker Printer and Cutter

Hong Kong, China, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liene, a leader in photo printing innovation, recently announced the launch of the Liene PixCut S1 Photo Sticker Printer and Cutter—a game-changing all-in-one photo sticker printer and cutter designed for home use. This compact device makes it easy to print and cut in a single step, combining high-quality photo and sticker printing with precise cutting technology. Whether you're into crafting personalized stickers, creating custom labels, or printing stunning photos, the PixCut S1 is the perfect tool to bring your creative ideas to life.

Launching on Kickstarter on September 26th, the PixCut S1 promises to transform home crafting with its advanced thermal printing, precision cutting, and effortless wireless functionality, all for under $250. This compact, versatile device is set to become an essential tool for anyone looking to bring their creative ideas to life.







Revolutionize Your Creativity with the World's First All-in-One Printer and Cutter

The Liene PixCut S1 is a revolutionary device, seamlessly combining printing and cutting in one smart system. Say goodbye to the hassle of using multiple tools—this all-in-one solution allows you to create personalized stickers and labels with just a few taps on your smartphone. Whether you’re organizing your home or crafting custom projects, the Liene PixCut S1 streamlines the process, making it easier than ever to bring your ideas to life.

What truly sets the Liene PixCut S1 apart is its exceptional quality and precision. Equipped with advanced thermal dye-sublimation technology and a 300 dpi resolution, it delivers vibrant, sharp prints that are waterproof and fade-resistant, ensuring your creations stand the test of time. And when it comes to cutting, the PixCut S1’s intelligent system ensures flawless edges every time, bringing your designs to life exactly as you envisioned. With the Liene PixCut S1, creativity becomes effortless and results are always impressive.







Achieve Precision and Simplicity with AI-powered Technology

The Liene PixCut S1 takes the hassle out of printing and cutting with its smart AI technology, making the process both precise and easy. Thanks to its AI-driven image recognition, the machine detects design edges with accuracy, ensuring every cut is flawless—whether you're working on complex designs or simple shapes. Its fine-point blade and high-precision cutting system reduce material waste and improve efficiency, delivering professional results without the need for manual adjustments or cutting mats.

What’s even better? The Liene PixCut S1 simplifies your entire workflow. With just a few taps to select your design, the machine seamlessly handles both printing and cutting in one smooth process. No more juggling between tools or spending extra time on adjustments. Whether you're a creative hobbyist or a small business owner, this intuitive device empowers you to produce high-quality, durable creations with minimal effort. The Liene PixCut S1 makes it easier than ever to achieve flawless results every time.







Create Durable, Vibrant Stickers and Labels with Ease

Want stickers that not only look great but last the test of time? The Liene PixCut S1 is your go-to solution. Featuring advanced thermal dye-sublimation technology, it delivers stunning, vibrant colors and sharp details at a professional 300dpi resolution. With its 1280-dot print head, the heat-transfer process embeds color deeply, avoiding the hassle of liquid ink while adding a protective layer that makes your stickers waterproof, fade-resistant, and scratch-proof. Perfect for personalizing water bottles, skateboards, or any daily items, these stickers retain their brilliance, even with frequent use.

The Liene PixCut S1’s adhesive-backed paper ensures smooth, effortless application, allowing you to peel and stick without any mess or leftover residue. Whether you’re a DIY enthusiast or looking to add a creative touch to everyday objects, the Liene PixCut S1 makes it simple to design high-quality, durable stickers that are not only easy to create but also fun to use.

Enhance Your Design Process with Rich templates library in app

The PixCut S1 goes beyond being just a printer and cutter; it's an integrated creative platform that gives you complete control over your designs. Its intuitive app makes it easy to upload photos, customize designs, and access a broad selection of creative tools. With a vast library of templates and elements spanning various themes and styles, personalization becomes seamless and precise. From intricate stickers to custom labels, the app offers advanced features like AI-powered background removal, collage printing, and text customization, ensuring professional-quality outcomes. Plus, with automatic design and template saving, users can effortlessly access and adjust their creations whenever needed.







Versatile Applications for Every Need

The versatility of the Liene PixCut S1 Photo Sticker Printer and Cutter goes beyond stickers. From printing classic 4x6 or 4x7 inch photos for albums to creating personalized ID and passport photos, this device does it all. You can even cut phone back film stickers, offering an easy way to personalize your phone or case. Whether you’re looking for practical solutions or creative projects, the PixCut S1 delivers efficiently across the board.

Personalized Gifts: Add a Thoughtful Touch to Any Occasion

Finding the perfect gift for a loved one can be tricky, especially when mass-produced items feel impersonal. The Liene PixCut S1 offers a creative solution, letting you design personalized greeting cards, stickers, and gift tags that truly stand out. Whether it’s a heartfelt birthday card, custom stickers for a friend's journal, or a beautifully crafted gift box, the PixCut S1 helps you add that special touch to make your gifts unforgettable.

Home and Office Organization: Stylish and Functional Labeling

Keeping your home or workspace organized can often feel like an endless task, especially when sticky notes and generic labels don’t quite cut it. The PixCut S1 makes organization easier by allowing you to design and print custom labels for everything from pantry items to office files. These adhesive labels are not only practical but can be customized to suit your home’s style, turning chaos into a neat and visually pleasing space.

Gadget Personalization: Stand Out with Custom Stickers

With so many identical gadgets and accessories, it’s easy to misplace your belongings. The PixCut S1 lets you create custom stickers to personalize your laptop, phone case, water bottle, and more. These durable, waterproof stickers not only help express your unique style but also stand up to everyday use, making it easy to keep track of your items no matter where you are.

Phone Sticker Skin: Customize Your Phone Look with DIY Sticker Skin

The Liene Photo APP supports printing and cutting popular phone skins, enabling seamless application directly to the back of phones or phone cases. These self-adhesive skins offer both protection and a personalized, aesthetic appeal. With automatic cutting technology and the option to choose custom photos and decorative elements, users can create unique DIY sticker skins. It's also a great way to design a custom phone case, perfect as a thoughtful gift for family and friends.

Custom Label for Business Logo and Name

Elevate your branding with our premium custom kiss-cut stickers, perfect for businesses, personal brands, events, sports teams, and clubs. With our App you can upload your logo or artwork and start customizing right away. Pick a background color and choose from a custom or standard shape cutline for your stickers.

ID and Passport Photos: Professional Results at Home

Getting passport-sized photos at home can be a hassle, often requiring trips to professional photo studios. The PixCut S1 simplifies the process, allowing you to print high-quality ID and passport photos right at home. Its app’s built-in templates and high-resolution printing make it easy to produce flawless photos in just seconds, saving you time, money, and the hassle of waiting in line.







Get ready to unleash your creativity! The PixCut S1 launches on Kickstarter on September 26th, offering exclusive early-bird pricing. Don't miss your chance to own this revolutionary device and start turning your ideas into reality.

About Liene

Liene is a global leader in photo printing innovation, transforming the way memories are preserved. Liene's innovative technology transforms photos into time machines, allowing you to revisit cherished moments whenever you desire. The easy-to-use devices capture and preserve life's adventures, turning every image into a vivid canvas of your stories. With Liene, capturing and reliving life's most precious moments is effortless.