AutoScheduler.AI Adds Jordan Lawrence to Lead Commercial Strategy for Warehouse Orchestration Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, announces that it has added Jordan Lawrence as Vice President, Commercial Strategy, to broadly support the go-to-market strategy for its fast-growing warehouse orchestration platform. Jordan brings over 15 years of enterprise sales and supply chain leadership across distribution, manufacturing, transportation, and logistics technology.



“Jordan Lawrence has extensive and robust experience supporting Fortune 500 supply chains with services and technologies that drive scaled execution,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “He has the proven ability to positively impact clients by helping them improve efficiencies and grow their bottom-line profits. His deep experience and proven track record make him an ideal leader for our team.”

As Vice President, Commercial Strategy, Jordan will help shape and scale AutoScheduler to continue reaching its growth targets. He will work closely with clients to understand their current challenges and then deliver appropriate solutions that create value in the supply chain. Jordan will also provide organizational feedback, including sales, marketing, and product/tech, based on client input and industry best practices to maximize revenue growth and improve market share.

“I look forward to working for this best-in-class organization to develop new market opportunities, customer segments, and potential partnerships,” says Jordan Lawrence, Vice President, Commercial Strategy at AutoScheduler.AI.

Previously, Jordan held several leadership positions at Flexe, a managed outsourced logistics solution provider for Fortune 500 Enterprise clients. He also worked for C. H. Robinson as a key account manager managing client and third-party relationships. He graduated from East Carolina University with a BS in Business Administration, Marketing, and Business.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI orchestrates warehouse activities directly on top of your WMS, optimizing operations for peak performance. Developed alongside industry leaders like P&G and successfully deployed at prominent companies such as Pepsi, General Mills, and Unilever, our AI and Machine Learning platform seamlessly integrates with your existing systems. Focused on labor planning, inventory workflow, human-robotics interaction, and space utilization, we streamline operations, reducing travel and inventory handling while maximizing OTIF rates and labor efficiency. With prescriptive analytics driving insights, our clients harness the power to enhance efficiencies and generate value across their supply chains. Reach out to us at info@autoscheduler.ai for more information.

