Nanterre, 17 September 2024

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in August 2024

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic





August YTD at the end of August

(8 months) % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2023 VINCI Autoroutes +3.7% −0.5% Light vehicles +4.5% −0.4% Heavy vehicles −4.9% −1.3%

In August, traffic levels were impacted by various calendar effects: i/ favourable for light vehicles (one Saturday more than in 2023); ii/ unfavourable for heavy vehicles (one fewer working day this year).

Over July and August as a whole, traffic levels were slightly up compared with 2023 (+0.4%, of which light vehicles +0.2% and heavy vehicles +1.9%), limiting the decline in traffic since the start of the year.



II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





August YTD at the end of August

(8 months) % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 VINCI Airports +6.2% +3.0% +9.1% +2.0% Portugal (ANA) +3.2% +14% +4.5% +17% United Kingdom +6.7% +0.0% +8.1% -4.2% France +2.3% -14% +5.1% -13% Serbia +0.3% +23% +8.7% +36% Hungary +21% +9.3% +19% +7.6% Mexico (OMA) -6.2% +15% -2.8% +12% United States of America2 +8.7% +1.1% +10% +7.0% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +1.6% +24% +8.5% +26% Costa Rica +14% +52% +24% +58% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +11% +5.1% +14% +2.4% Brazil +0.9% -0.4% +3.2% -2.0% Japan (Kansai Airports) +14% -7.4% +22% -8.3% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +18% -42% +19% -39% Cabo Verde +17% +12% +16% +6.3%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

2 Traffic data (including historical data) excluding Orlando Sanford Airport which has been removed from the VINCI Airports network from 29 February 2024.

Following on from July, VINCI Airports' passenger numbers showed good overall momentum in August, reflecting sustained summer demand. Overall, they were up more than 6% in August compared with last year and up 3% compared with 2019.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3





August YTD at the end of August

(8 months) % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 VINCI Airports +3.9% -3.4% +6.1% -4.1% Portugal (ANA) +1.4% +8.2% +2.3% +8.0% United Kingdom +3.5% -4.1% +5.3% -7.3% France +0.2% -22% +3.8% -23% Serbia -0.3% +14% +6.1% +21% Hungary +17% +1.8% +17% +2.0% Mexico (OMA) -5.8% -11% -2.4% -12% United States of America4 +14% +6.7% +14% +9.4% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -13% -3.4% -5.0% +4.1% Costa Rica +17% +43% +23% +53% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +10% +2.0% +14% -0.5% Brazil -0.4% -3.9% +0.8% -3.6% Japan (Kansai Airports) +11% -4.1% +12% -5.0% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +8.9% -45% +12% -41% Cabo Verde +18% -15% +20% -6.1%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

4 Commercial movements data (including historical data) excluding Orlando Sanford Airport which has been removed from the VINCI Airports network from 29 February 2024.

About VINCI

