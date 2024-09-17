Software-Defined Data Centers Market Assessment, 2024-2029: Market Shares, Expansion Plans, and Service Portfolios of VMware, Microsoft, Cisco, HPE, IBM, and Other Key Players

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software-Defined Data Center Market by Software-Defined Computing (Virtualization Platforms, Hypervisors), Software-Defined Storage (Storage Management, HCI), Software-Defined Networking (Controllers, Infrastructure), Automation - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global SDDC market will grow from USD 75.9 billion in 2024 to USD 184.5 billion by 2029 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period.

The SDDC market is gaining popularity in various segments, including enterprises, telecom service providers, cloud service providers, and managed service providers, by combining complete infrastructure management, advanced automation, and real-time resource optimization. This SDDC provides complete administration of virtualization, automatic supplies, resource allocation, and improved security.

More and more organizations are now turning to SDDC to increase productivity, conform to growth requirements, and optimize the return from IT investments. The solutions focus on computing, storage, and network virtualization powered by AI, automation, and seamless interaction with current IT systems.





Research Coverage



In the market report, we covered the SDDC market across segments. We estimated the market size and growth potential for many segments based on offerings, solutions, organization size, end users, and region. It contains a thorough competition analysis of the major market participants, information about their businesses, essential observations about their product and service offerings, current trends, and critical market strategies.

Some of the significant SDDC market vendors are VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), HPE (US), IBM (US), Dell Technologies (US), Oracle (US), Nutanix (UK), Huawei (China), and Fujitsu (Japan).



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the SDDC market.

Product Development/Innovation: Comprehensive analysis of emerging technologies, R&D initiatives, and new service and product introductions in the SDDC industry.

Market Development: In-depth details regarding profitable markets: the paper examines the global SDDC industry.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive details regarding recent advancements, investments, unexplored regions, new goods and services, and the SDDC industry.

Competitive Assessment: Thorough analysis of the market shares, expansion plans, and service portfolios of the top competitors in the SDDC industry, such as VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), HPE (US), and IBM (US).

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $75.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $184.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Reduced Dependency on Legacy Hardware Focus on Enhancing Security Measures and Meeting Regulatory Standards Rising Adoption of Multi-Cloud Solutions Growing Demand for Upgraded and Advanced Data Centers

Restraints Complexity in Implementation of SDDCs and Reconfiguration of Traditional Infrastructure Complexities in Integrating Hardware and Software Components from Different Vendors and Lack of Standardization

Opportunities Focus on Integrating SDDC with Emerging Technologies Emphasis on Automation and Orchestration Enhancing Resilience and Uptime

Challenges Lack of Skilled Workforce and Inadequate Management Practices Rising Pressure on Achieving Storage, Networking, and Server Virtualization Maturity



Pricing Analysis

Indicative Pricing Levels of Software-Defined Data Center Solutions

Indicative Pricing Analysis, by Region

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Cloud Computing Edge Computing

Complementary Technologies IoT Cybersecurity

Adjacent Technologies AI/ML Big Data



Business Model Analysis

Subscription-based Models

Pay-As-You-Go

Managed Services Providers

Licensing Models

Consulting & Professional Services

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Software-Defined Data Center Market

Industry Trends: Use Cases Use Case 1: Blue Diamond Growers Implemented HPE Aruba Networking to Process Almonds, Simplify Network Management, and Reduce Trouble Call Resolution Times by 50%

Top Clients Adapting to Gen AI Microsoft VMware



Case Study Analysis

BBVA Used Cisco DNA Center and Sd-Access to Verify Trust and Prevent Financial Fraud

Bloomberg Media Solved Cloud Media Workflows Across Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments

Nantes Chu Leveraged VMWare for Its Transformation as "Digital Hospital"

DataCore's Synchronous Mirroring Ensured Availability of IT Systems and Augmented Performance for Rocket Testing

Companies Featured in the Report

VMware

Microsoft

Cisco

HPE

IBM

Dell Technologies

Oracle

Nutanix

Huawei

Fujitsu

Juniper Networks

Commvault

Arista Networks

DataCore Software

Scality

SUSE

NetApp

Citrix

NuAge Networks

Lenovo

Rackspace Technology

LightBits

HiveIO

WhizWorks

PI Systems and Networks

