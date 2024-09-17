REPEAT: WESTERN PACIFIC TRUST COMPANY (TSXV: WP) Announces Declaration of Dividend on Common Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Pacific Trust Company (“WPTC”) (TSXV: WP) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared its second annual dividend on common shares. This step reflects WPTC’s ongoing growth and underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

The decision to declare this second consecutive annual dividend follows WPTC's robust financial performance and the company's optimistic outlook for the future. WPTC has consistently demonstrated strong growth over recent years, supported by its focus on providing competitive, responsive, and expert service in a niche market.

“We are delighted to declare our second annual dividend on common shares, which underscores Western Pacific Trust Company's progress and success,” stated Alison Alfer, President & CEO. “It’s just further affirmation of our dedication to delivering long-term value to our shareholders and our confidence in WPTC’s continued growth.”

This dividend of $0.0075 per common share will be payable on October 18, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 3, 2024.

Western Pacific Trust Company designates the entire amount of this taxable dividend to be an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended from time to time. Please contact your tax advisor if you have any questions with regards to the designation of the eligible dividend.

For additional information about Western Pacific Trust Company and its activities, please visit the company's official website at www.westernpacifictrust.com.

About Western Pacific Trust Company: WPTC is a trust company, licensed to conduct non-deposit taking trust business in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Media Contact: Alison Alfer, President & CEO Phone: (604 683-0455

Email: aalfer@westernpacifictrust.com