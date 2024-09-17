AmeriCorps Releases Brief Covering 2019-2023 Member Exit Survey Data

WASHINGTON, DC, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, released a brief exploring the data from its Member Exit Survey from 2019-2023. Since the survey started in 2015, more than 400,000 AmeriCorps members across all programs have completed this survey after exiting service. The questions cover civic engagement, life and career skills, satisfaction and post-service plans, among other focus areas. This data demonstrates a trend of consistent satisfaction across all areas, and a notable increase in college aspirations post-service.

“For thirty years, AmeriCorps has prioritized meeting pressing community needs while also building the next generation of diverse, proximate, results oriented leaders across the social sector. From increased living allowances to more robust training and career pathways support, the Biden-Harris administration has taken unprecedented action to create a world class experience for AmeriCorps members from all walks of life,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “Our member exit data shows that we are succeeding. AmeriCorps alum feel they are more prepared to meet challenges that come their way. They are bridge builders, problem solvers, and visionaries committed to strengthening communities and improving lives for the long haul.”

The Member Exit Survey brief compares survey responses from 2019, 2021 and 2023. The survey includes questions which explore the four pathways and five domains of the member experience. Nearly 39,000 AmeriCorps members completed the survey in 2023.

Notable outcomes in the survey’s four pathways (bridging differences, civic engagement, ‘getting things done’, and life and career skills) include:

The vast majority of members agreed or strongly agreed with statements about engaging with diversity.

Across all years, 97 percent respect the values of people from different cultures and backgrounds.

Between 85 and 88 percent believe they can express their views in front of a group of people.

Across all years, 94 percent feel they can solve most problems given the necessary effort.

Across all years, more than half identified or leveraged community resources during their service.

Notable outcomes in the survey’s five domains (describing member experience, training, satisfaction with experience, motivation to join, and post-service plans):

Across all years, more than 90 percent of members felt they made a contribution to the community, and more than 69 percent did things they never thought they could do.

In 2023, 73 percent felt that the training and resources they received from AmeriCorps gave them the preparation and support to have a successful service experience.

In 2023, 86 percent agree that participating in AmeriCorps was a worthwhile experience in furthering their professional goals and endeavors.

For all years, 90 percent joined AmeriCorps to gain general skills or competencies, and 86 percent joined AmeriCorps to gain direct experience for a specific career.

From 2021-2023, members who pursued AmeriCorps service to do something while also enrolled in school increased from 38 percent to 45 percent.

The percentage who plan to go to graduate school after service dropped from 24 percent in 2021 to 19 percent in 2023.

In that same timeframe, those who plan to go to college post-service grew from 24 to 30 percent.

The Member Exit Survey informs AmeriCorps’ strategic vision and goals. AmeriCorps member satisfaction remains a top priority for the agency and is reflected in recent decisions like raising the living allowance to $13 per hour and launching partnerships which prioritize career development like the AmeriCorps NCCC Forest Corps, Public Health AmeriCorps and the Youth Mental Health Corps.

Since the first class of AmeriCorps members pledged to “get things done for America” more than 30 years ago, more than 1.3 million Americans have served. Every year, thousands of AmeriCorps members prepare students for success, rebuild communities and revitalize cities, support veterans transitioning from military to civilian life, fight the opioid epidemic, preserve public lands, strengthen the workforce and so much more. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov/AmeriCorps30.

###

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/Serve.

Attachment