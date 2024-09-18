Data Center Accelerators Strategic Business Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $395 Billion by 2030 - AI-Powered Accelerators Mark Promising Upheaval with Energy-Efficient Datacenters

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Accelerators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Accelerators is estimated at US$50.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$395.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the data center accelerators market is driven by several factors, including advancements in AI and machine learning, the increasing demand for cloud services, and the rise of edge computing. Technological advancements in AI and machine learning are pushing the boundaries of computational requirements, necessitating the use of specialized accelerators to meet performance demands. The rapid expansion of cloud services has led to a surge in data center deployments, with providers seeking to differentiate their offerings through enhanced performance and efficiency enabled by accelerators.

Additionally, the proliferation of edge computing, which requires real-time processing of data close to the source, is driving the adoption of accelerators to handle localized data processing tasks. Moreover, strategic collaborations between technology providers and data center operators are fostering the development and deployment of advanced accelerator solutions. As these factors converge, the data center accelerators market is poised for significant growth, driven by the need for enhanced computational capabilities, the evolution of AI and cloud technologies, and the expansion of edge computing infrastructure.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Deep Learning Training Application segment, which is expected to reach US$238.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 34.0%. The Public Cloud Interface Application segment is also set to grow at 31.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $14.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 32.9% CAGR to reach $58.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

How is the Global Data Center Accelerators Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 303 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $50.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $395.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.2% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Center Business Boom Due to Shift towards Digital Infrastructure

Data Centers Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation

Companies to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %) for 2019, 2021 and 2023

Demand for Data Centers Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New Normal

Cloud Data Centers Allow Dynamic Scaling to Accommodate Increase in Remote Working

Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations

An Introduction to Data Center Accelerators

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

GPU Leads Data Center Accelerators Market, FPGA Segment to Witness High Growth

Enterprise Inference: The Fastest Growing Application

Developed Regions Lead Global Data Accelerators Market

Competition

Vendor Activity Revs Up FPGA Space for Datacenter Accelerator Design

Intel Bets Heavily on FPGAs

NVIDIA to Retain Commanding Position

Market Players Intensify Acquisition Efforts to Boost AI Portfolio

Recent Market Activity

Data Center Accelerators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Investments in Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Create Fertile Environment for Data Center Accelerators Market

Explosive Growth of IP Traffic Data Center

Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for all IP Data Creation

Surging Demand for Cloud-based Services Drives Growth in Data Centers, Driving Growth in Accelerators Market

More than 90% of Data Center Traffic Will be from Cloud Based Data Centers

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Big Data Exerts Tremendous Pressure on Data Centers

Emergence of Hyperscale Data Centers in Response to the Big Data Challenge to Present Broad-based Opportunities for the Market

Rising Demand for AI-Based Services and Growing Use of AI in HPC Data Centers Fuels Market

Accelerators for AI-Based Data Centers

Market to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers

AI-Powered Accelerators Mark Promising Upheaval with Energy-Efficient Datacenters

AI Accelerators Promote Energy Efficiency in Data Centers

Specialized Processors Critical for Efficient ML Workloads

FPGA-based Accelerators Present Tremendous Potential for the Market

With Slowing Down of Moore's Law, The Rising Need for Coprocessors to Boost Market

Deep Learning Training Emerges as a Key Application of Data Center Accelerators

With 5G Network Transition Poised to Increase Workload of Data Centers, Need for Additional Processing Power to Boost Market

With the Promise to Transform the Mobility Experience, 5G is the Road to the Future of Mobile Computing

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Makes it Imperative for Data Centers to be IoT Ready, Driving Focus onto Accelerators

Rise of Non-GPU Options in Edge Inference Space

Accelerators Set to Heat Up Liquid Cooling Arena for Enterprise Datacenters

Role of Accelerators in Green Data Centers

Innovations in Data Center Accelerators Boost Market Prospects

Challenges Confronting Data Center Accelerators Market

