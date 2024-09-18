Prefabricated Modular Data Centers Business Analysis Report 202: Global Market to Reach $675 Billion - Increased Focus on Data Center Consolidation and Modernization Sustains Market Growth

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefabricated Modular Data Centers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Prefabricated Modular Data Centers is estimated at US$23.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$67.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth of prefabricated modular data centers is driven by multiple factors including technological advancements in infrastructure that allow for rapid and flexible deployment, the rising demand for data processing closer to user bases as seen with edge computing, and the expansion of telecommunications infrastructure in remote areas. These centers are particularly suited for IoT and AI technologies that require significant data processing capabilities nearby the data source.

Furthermore, the adaptability of modular data centers to various climatic conditions and their ability to meet stringent regulatory compliance standards make them a preferred choice in sectors with specific data handling requirements. Organizations also leverage these data centers for disaster recovery and business continuity planning due to their quick deployability and modifiability.

Lastly, the shift towards sustainable technologies drives market growth, with more companies and consumers demanding energy-efficient data handling solutions. This amalgamation of technological, regulatory, and environmental factors underscores the significant role of modular data centers in today`s digital infrastructure landscape.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Semi-Prefabricated Modular Data Centers segment, which is expected to reach US$17.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.1%. The Fully-Prefabricated Modular Data Centers segment is also set to grow at 20.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $6.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21.0% CAGR to reach $17.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $23.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $67.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Deployment Needs Propel the Growth of Prefabricated Modular Data Centers

Cloud Computing Surge Drives Adoption of Modular Data Center Solutions

Expanding Data Sovereignty Laws Strengthen Business Case for Localized Modular Solutions

Scalability and Flexibility Demands Accelerate Modular Data Center Deployment

Edge Computing Trends Expand Addressable Market Opportunities for Modular Data Centers

Growing IoT Applications Generate Demand for Modular Data Center Infrastructures

Disaster Recovery Strategies Drive Modular Data Center Implementations

Telecommunications Expansion Spurs Demand for Quick-Deploy Data Center Solutions

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Fuel Need for High-Performance Computing Modules

Green Technology Innovations Propel the Development of Sustainable Modular Data Centers

Cost-Effectiveness and Reduced Capital Expenditure Strengthen Attractiveness of Modular Solutions

Increased Focus on Data Center Consolidation and Modernization Sustains Market Growth

Global Expansion of Digital Infrastructure Throws the Spotlight On Modular Data Centers

Privacy and Security Challenges in Data Management Create Demand for Modular Solutions

