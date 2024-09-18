Mobility-as-a-Service Market Research 2024-2033: Rise of Multimodal Platforms, Expansion of Micro-Mobility Solutions, Data-Driven Decision-Making for Urban Planning

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobility-as-a-Service Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Mobility-as-a-Service Applications and Services - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobility-as-a-service market was valued at $77.66 billion in 2023, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.67% and reach $760,207.2 million by 2033

The mobility-as-a-service market is transforming urban transportation by integrating various modes of transport into a single accessible digital platform. This innovation allows users to plan, book, and pay for different transportation services, such as public transit, ride sharing, bike sharing, and car rentals, through a unified interface.

The mobility-as-a-service market integrates various transportation services into a unified, accessible platform, enhancing convenience, efficiency, and sustainability. It covers applications such as passenger transportation, freight transportation, micro-mobility, journey planning, and personalized application services.

The market offers products such as ride-sharing, car-sharing, bike-sharing, and flexible payment solutions, leveraging advanced technologies, including AI, IoT, and cloud-based services. This integration enables real-time tracking, seamless payments, and personalized journey management, aiming to optimize urban mobility, reduce congestion, and improve the overall user experience. By connecting different modes of transport, MaaS fosters a more cohesive and efficient transportation ecosystem, catering to the evolving demands of modern commuters and businesses.

Asia-Pacific is leading the mobility-as-a-service market due to several key factors. First, rapid urbanization and population growth in major cities increase the demand for efficient transportation solutions. Second, strong government initiatives and investments in smart city projects boost the adoption of mobility-as-a-service. Third, high smartphone penetration and advanced digital infrastructure support seamless integration of services. Fourth, the presence of key market players accelerates innovation and implementation. Fifth, growing environmental concerns push for sustainable transportation options. Additionally, rising disposable incomes and a tech-savvy population drive the acceptance of new mobility solutions. The region's dynamic economic growth further fuels market expansion.



Collaborative efforts between public and private sectors enhance the development and deployment of mobility services. Furthermore, the diverse and densely populated urban centers create a fertile ground for piloting and scaling up mobility-as-a-service initiatives. The competitive landscape, characterized by a mix of global and regional companies, drives continuous improvement and customer-centric innovations. Increased awareness of the benefits of reducing traffic congestion and pollution promotes a shift toward shared and multimodal transportation options. Additionally, advancements in technologies such as AI and IoT enable smarter and more efficient mobility solutions, further solidifying Asia-Pacific's leadership in this market.



Industrial Impacts



The mobility-as-a-service market (MaaS)'s industrial impact extends across urban transportation, technology development, and sustainable mobility solutions. The advancements in MaaS platforms drive innovation and promote the development of integrated and user-centric transportation networks. This increases collaborations between public transit authorities, technology providers, and private transport operators, elevating service standards and pushing R&D boundaries.

Additionally, it increases job creation in software development, data analytics, and urban planning sectors, supporting the broader MaaS ecosystem. Moreover, the emphasis on efficient and sustainable mobility solutions aligns with global sustainability goals, influencing broader urban transportation practices and promoting eco-friendly and efficient transit options.



Market Segmentation:

Passenger Transportation to Lead the Mobility-as-a-Service Market (by Application)



Passenger transportation by application is leading the mobility-as-a-service market due to its convenience, integration, and technological innovation. This integration not only enhances user convenience but also supports environmental sustainability. Technological advancements further drive this market.



Ride Hailing to Lead the Mobility-as-a-Service Market (by Service)



Ride-hailing services are significantly advancing the mobility-as-a-service market by integrating diverse transportation modes into seamless, user-centric solutions. This model not only enhances urban mobility but also drives technological and sustainable transport innovations.



Payment Engines to Lead the Mobility-as-a-Service Market (by Solution)



Payment engines, integrated as a key component of mobility-as-a-service platforms, are significantly enhancing service delivery by streamlining transaction processes. These systems facilitate seamless fare collection across diverse transportation modes, simplifying user experiences and improving operational efficiencies.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled in the mobility-as-a-service market have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

BlaBlaCar

car2go NA, LLC

Citymapper Limited

DiDi Chuxing

Grab

Lyft, Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Moovit Inc.

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd.

Zoox, Inc.

Careem

EasyMile

Ridecell, Inc.

FOD Mobility UK Ltd.

moovel North America, LLC



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $97.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $760.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Market

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trends: Overview

1.1.2 Rise of Multimodal Platforms

1.1.3 Expansion of Micro-Mobility Solutions

1.1.4 Data-Driven Decision-Making for Urban Planning

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Company)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.1.1 Improving Accessibility at Zuidas, Amsterdam

1.5.1.2 Enhancing Mobility in Utrecht Leidsche Rijn, Vleuten, and De Meern

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 Innovation in Technology

1.6.1.2 Growing Urbanization

1.6.2 Market Challenges

1.6.2.1 Implementation of MaaS

1.6.2.2 High Initial Investment Costs

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Incorporating On-Demand Ferry and Freight Services

1.6.3.2 Growing Environmental Awareness Boosting Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs)



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Mobility-as-a-Service Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Passenger Transportation

2.3.2 Freight Transportation

2.3.3 Micro-Mobility



3 Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Mobility-as-a-Service Market (by Service)

3.3.1 On-the-Go-Rides

3.3.2 Carpool

3.3.3 Ride Hailing

3.3.3.1 Cars

3.3.3.2 Scooters and Bikes

3.3.3.3 Air Taxi

3.3.4 Logistics

3.3.4.1 Light-Duty Commercial Vehicles

3.3.4.2 Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles

3.3.5 Renting

3.3.5.1 Car Renting

3.3.5.2 Bicycle Renting

3.3.6 Ride Sharing

3.3.6.1 Cars

3.3.6.2 Train/Subway services

3.3.6.3 Bus Services

3.3.7 Others

3.4 Mobility-as-a-Service Market (by Solution)

3.4.1 Payment Engines

3.4.2 Navigation Solutions

3.4.3 Connectivity Providers

3.4.4 Ticketing Solutions

3.4.5 Insurance Solutions



4 Regions

4.1 Regional Summary

4.1.1 Application

4.1.2 Product

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Application

4.2.5 Product

4.2.6 U.S.

4.2.7 Canada

4.2.8 Mexico

4.3 Europe

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Analyst View

5.2.7 Market Share, 2023

