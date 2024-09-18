Oxford Biomedica rebrands as OXB reinforcing transformation into leading global cell and gene therapy CDMO

Oxford, UK – 18 September 2024: OXB (LSE:OXB), a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces the launch of its new corporate brand.

Oxford Biomedica is rebranding as OXB, unveiling a more modern and recognisable visual identity that reinforces its transformation into a global pure-play cell and gene therapy CDMO. The new identity reflects OXB’s unique combination of technical excellence, innovation and unwavering commitment to deliver consistent high quality at every stage of viral vector development and manufacturing. The new branding represents the agile execution and creativity that enable OXB to deliver on clients’ goals, while also conveying accountability, professionalism and teamwork – core values that underpin OXB's mission.

Dr. Frank Mathias, Chief Executive Officer of OXB, commented: “The launch of our new brand identity reinforces OXB's significant transformation into a leading pure-play cell and gene therapy CDMO. This rebranding is more than just a new look – it reflects the global nature of our operations and our deep commitment to the success of our clients’ drug development programmes. As OXB, with our new capabilities and global footprint, we are ideally positioned to communicate our end-to-end services to current and potential clients, and to interact with them from early-stage development through to commercial manufacturing.”

