A-GAME Announces Mario Magro as its Chief Marketing Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-GAME Beverages Inc. (“A-GAME”) is proud to announce that it has appointed Mario Magro as its Chief Marketing Officer. Mario Magro has extensive experience in the marketing and sales of beverages after spending more than 30 years in the industry. He will be focusing on marketing and portfolio strategy, advertising, communication and innovation for A-GAME.

Former Major League Baseball All-Star, World Series champion, and Chairman of the Board, A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Johnny Damon explained, “I am thrilled to welcome Mario to the A-GAME team. His background proves him to be an innovator, and with his impressive international experience in marketing and sales, I have no doubt that he will help take A-GAME to the next level.”

“Innovation and building brands are my passions in business. As the new CMO, I will work for A-GAME to become a global brand and the ultimate hydration drink for young generations. I am excited to join this high-performance team that “bring their A-GAME” every day!” Mario added.

Mario Magro has worked for various beverage brands in USA, Latin America and Caribbean Markets including Pepsi Cola, Cadbury Schweppes Beverages and Keurig Dr. Pepper. He has also worked with all bottling and distribution systems for Coke, Pepsi, and Keurig Dr. Pepper. In addition, He has also launched new brands and innovation in multiple markets and categories including water, juices, energy drinks and iced teas.

A-GAME, designed to refuel, rehydrate and recover the body, is the perfect choice for athletes who demand the best from their sports beverages, offering eight essential vitamins, sea salt for natural electrolytes, honey for natural sweetness and flavor, and a variety of delicious flavors.

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, Scott Conant, American celebrity chef, restaurateur, TV personality and cookbook author, American country music singer, songwriter and record producer, Tracy Lawrence, and Tim Hardaway Sr., a former American professional basketball player, among others. A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Maggie Caraway at mcaraway@drinkagame.com.

