Redwood Logistics Celebrates Christy Ament and Sally Steel-Ginis as 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award Recipients

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of North America’s fastest growing fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers, today announced that Christy Ament (formerly Grezeszak) and Sally Steel-Ginis have been named recipients of the 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This award honors female leaders whose achievements and leadership contribute significantly to the supply chain industry.



“These two leaders epitomize the excellence and innovation that drive Redwood’s success,” said Erin Breen, Executive Vice President at Redwood Logistics. “Christy has transformed our Oracle support and customer success teams, leading initiatives that have not only developed young talent within Redwood but also advanced our customers’ logistics capabilities through cutting-edge Oracle solutions. And Sally, with her relentless focus on customer-centric growth, has redefined how we deliver value post-implementation. Her work in enhancing supply chain visibility and data-driven decision-making has empowered our clients to navigate complex disruptions and achieve their operational goals.”

Ament, Director of Customer Success for Oracle Products, has been recognized in the Workforce Innovator category, which honors leaders who make significant contributions to workforce development within the supply chain industry. At Redwood, Christy has led transformative initiatives, including the implementation of Oracle Transportation Management and Global Trade Management solutions across diverse industries. Her leadership has been pivotal in not only advancing the capabilities of Redwood’s customers but also in fostering the next generation of supply chain professionals through her mentorship and the development of innovative training programs.

“It is a privilege to be acknowledged as a Workforce Innovator,” said Ament. “My work is centered on equipping our industry with the skilled professionals needed to address tomorrow’s challenges, ensuring that both our customers and our teams are prepared for the future.”

Steel-Ginis, Vice President of Customer Success, Innovate, has been honored in the Trailblazers category, which recognizes leaders who are breaking new ground in the logistics sector. Sally’s expertise in enhancing supply chain visibility and her strategic focus on data-driven decision-making have been instrumental in driving growth and operational success for Redwood’s clients. Her work with Fortune 100 companies and her dedication to creating customer-centric solutions have set new standards in the industry, inspiring women to pursue leadership roles in supply chain management.

“Being named a Trailblazer is a testament to the innovative and supportive culture at Redwood,” said Steel-Ginis. “I am committed to continuing our work in promoting women in leadership and building pathways for future leaders in the logistics industry.”

Redwood is also pleased to announce its upcoming Women in Logistics 2024 event, an exclusive gathering designed to celebrate and empower women in the logistics industry. This event will offer networking opportunities, industry insights, and discussions on advancing diversity and inclusion in supply chain management.

