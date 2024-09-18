Command Alkon Announces 2024 Elevate Best of the Year Awards Winners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is pleased to announce the winners of this year's Elevate Best of the Year Awards. These prestigious awards honor individuals who have demonstrated exceptional performance within the Heavy Building Materials sector. Winners are selected based on nominations from industry peers, highlighting their significant contributions and achievements.

"We are absolutely delighted to celebrate the remarkable winners of the 2024 Elevate Awards," said Jeff Newlin, Chief Revenue Officer at Command Alkon. "The exceptional leadership exhibited by these outstanding individuals not only drives innovation, but also propels the Heavy Building Materials industry forward. It is truly an honor to recognize and showcase the incredible contributions they are making. Their dedication and commitment are inspiring, and we look forward to seeing how their achievements will continue to shape the future of the industry."

Best of the Year Award Winners:

Back Office of the Year: Shelia Rutherford, Wayne Davis Concrete

Ready Mix Plant Operator of the Year: Jeff Ausloos, Carew Concrete

Dispatcher of the Year: Rigo Cervantes, Alleyton Resource

Outstanding Woman in Heavy Building Materials Industry: Lindsay Berthelot, Sorrento Lumber & Concrete

Asphalt Plant Operator of the Year: Bruce Hurchick, Walter E Earl Corp

Fleet Manager of the Year: Greg Wilson, Burnco

IT Specialist of the Year: Mike Raineri, Breckenridge

Everyday Hero: Mike McCleod - Westside Ready Mix

Aggregate Plant Operator of the Year: Tina Cato - Irving Materials

Sales/Estimator of the Year: Kory Chapman - Ten Point Redi Mix, LLC

Technical Services/QC Personnel of the Year: Shane Sullivan - Texcrete

Ready Mix Driver of the Year: Roberto Hernandez - Lauren Concrete

Innovator of the Year: Tom Pittman - Chaney Enterprises

The winners of the Elevate Best of the Year awards will also be highlighted during the Elevate Conference in Austin, Texas, on October 30. To register for Elevate, click here.



ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

205-616-9952

klangner@commandalkon.com