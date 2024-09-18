Southern Florida Greets Newest Del Taco with Warm Welcome

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant,* announced the opening of the newest location at 19001 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, Florida. This is the brand’s first location in Port Charlotte and the third location for the franchisees that brought Del Taco’s bold flavors and sleek design to Bradenton.

Featuring Del Taco’s sleek, contemporary Fresh Flex layout, the Port Charlotte restaurant invites customers to “Go Bold” with a fresh, vibrant interior design, and its open-layout kitchen brings to life the brand’s commitment to freshness. For orders on the go, Del Taco guests can breeze through the drive-thru or take advantage of the contactless delivery pick-up stations for hassle-free third-party to-go orders. Guests can order their favorite Del Taco meals from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Southern Florida’s coastal communities have truly embraced Del Taco and we are proud to bring our newest location to the town of Port Charlotte,” said Store Operator Benny Rosales. “Whether you’re a first-time patron or a seasoned local fan, there is something for everyone. The flavor and unbeatable quality of Del Taco’s ingredients set us apart.”

From their famous Crinkle-Cut fries to our Epic Burritos®, each dish at Del Taco is prepared fresh in the restaurant's working kitchen, using high-quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, signature creamy Queso Blanco, hand-chopped pico de gallo, and fresh house-made guacamole.

For those interested in joining the Port Charlotte team, positions are listed at http://www.deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Voted Best Fast Food Restaurant in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards 2024, Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with real, quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 17 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding, and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.