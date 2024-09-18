PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) Renews LadyGang Podcast with Hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek

LadyGang is Set to Celebrate 10 Years of Podcasting and 1000 Episodes in 2025 with Over 250 Million Downloads to Date



Recently Announced LadyWorld Retreat Set for September 2025

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne ( NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today that it has renewed their agreement for fan favorite podcast LadyGang from hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek. LadyGang, which launched on PodcastOne in 2015, will remain with the network for the foreseeable future, thus extending the near decade long relationship between the two entities.

The podcast’s creators, E! News Host Keltie Knight, actress Becca Tobin, and fashion designer Jac Vanek, have been featured in Good Morning America, TODAY, People, Variety, Who What Wear, Entertainment Tonight, The New York Times, and The Hollywood Reporter. Their dedicated LadyGang community of listeners is known to request episodes just featuring the hosts in their signature Good Week Bad Week and Allegedly Wassa Happening segments, and they’ve hosted guests such as Sharon Stone, RuPaul, Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton, Shania Twain, Bethenny Frankel, Paige Desorbo, Tamron Hall, Chelsea Handler and Jane Lynch. In addition to continuing to have one of the most successful podcasts in the world, they’ve seen long-term brand partnership success with major brands such as Skims, Vogue, Chanel, Macy’s, Marshalls, DSW, Hilton, Spanx, Disney, Hulu and Hyundai.

“LadyGang is as culturally important and impactful in the lives of women today as it was when it launched. Keltie, Becca and Jac have created a unique community of women who have experienced all of life’s great highs and great lows together, and they’ve done it all through their podcast. It has been PodcastOne’s pleasure to work alongside them, and we look forward to what 2025 will bring,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

"When we started podcasting, the question we got the most was "What's a podcast?", so we are beyond proud to still thrive in the now heavily populated podcast space. In 10 years, we have never missed a single episode or taken a week off, and we are extremely proud of what we have created. More importantly, we know we have changed people's lives; our community has created new IRL friendships, spin-off groups, and even a few marriages. Together, we've helped each other through breakups, job changes, and other major milestones and figured out the answers to ladylife’s most burning questions like "is this dress too white to wear to a wedding?" or "how do I deal with my terrible mother in law?" and "is this (insert anything a man does) a red flag?" We are so thankful to our team at PodcastOne for their hustle and love for our show. Can't wait for the next ten years!"

LadyGang began as a podcast with the mission to make women feel less alone, and now it is set to celebrate 10 years and 1000 episodes in 2025 and recently announced the LADYWORLD festival to take place in Destin, Florida next year, a podcast industry first. To date the show has garnered over 250 million downloads, over 100 million video content views on social media, topped the podcast charts, and spawned a television series, clothing line, accessories line and two best-selling books. LadyGang, the podcast, was a People's Choice Award nominee and a Webby Award nominee for best series, has been featured on Entertainment Weekly's coveted "Must List” and was judged "Podcast of the Year" upon its debut.

LadyGang is among the top rated programs at PodcastOne alongside The Adam Carolla Show, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Baby Mamas No Drama, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, Let's Talk with Heather Dubrow, The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. PodcastOne’s robust network of programming is available on Podcastone , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit PodcastOne.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone . For more investor information, please visit ir.podcastone.com/overview/default.aspx.

About LiveOne

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone . For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne’s other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, PodcastOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on August 13, 2024, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contacts :

For PodcastOne

310.246.4600

Susan@Guttmanpr.com