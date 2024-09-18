Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market to Reach USD 7.10 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Demand for Efficient, Cost-Effective, And Innovative Delivery Solutions: SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Prospect:

The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market was valued at USD 1.10 Billion in 2023 and is projected to surge to USD 7.10 Billion by 2032, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 23.06% from 2024 to 2032.

The rise in e-commerce is a key driver propelling the expansion of the autonomous last mile delivery sector. In 2023, the United States saw e-commerce sales surpassing USD 2 trillion, with retail e-commerce accounting for approximately USD 936 billion, constituting around 20% of total retail sales. Approximately 80% of American internet users made online purchases last year, with the average buyer spending approximately $4,500 online. The main areas of online retail are electronics, clothing, and household goods, with rapid growth seen in online grocery sales, which are worth around USD 100 billion. In 2023, Amazon still dominates as the top competitor with around 40% of market share, with Walmart, eBay, and Target as close followers. Speedier delivery choices are now crucial, with 90% of internet shoppers placing importance on rapid shipping, resulting in the rise of same-day and next-day delivery options. With the increasing popularity of online shopping, businesses are recognizing the importance of providing quick and reliable shipping choices. Autonomous delivery systems can operate 24/7, eliminating constraints from human work schedules and labor shortages. Furthermore, reducing human involvement could lead to lower expenses, resulting in cheaper shipping rates for clients.





Leading Companies Listed in this Research Report are:

Airbus S.A.S. (Skyways Drone Delivery System, Vahana)

Matternet (Matternet M2, Station M)

Flirtey (Flirtey Eagle, Flirtey Delivery Platform)

Drone Delivery Canada (Sparrow Drone, Condor Drone)

Flytrex (Flytrex Mule, Flytrex Hub)

Amazon.com (Amazon Scout, Prime Air)

JD.com Inc. (JD Autonomous Delivery Robots, JD Delivery Drones)

Marble Robot (Marble Autonomous Delivery Robot, Marble's Delivery Fleet Management System)

Starship Technologies (Starship Delivery Robots, Fleet Management System)

Savioke (Relay Robot, Relay+)

DHL International GmbH (DHL Parcelcopter, StreetScooter)

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS Flight Forward, UPS Delivery Bots)

DPD (DPD Robotics Delivery Solution, DPD City Drones)

Nuro (Nuro R2, Nuro G2)

Wing (Alphabet) (Wing Delivery Drones, Airspace Systems)

FedEx (FedEx SameDay Bot (Roxo), SenseAware ID)

UPS (UPS Flight Forward, UPS Delivery Bots)

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.10 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 23.06% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022

"Primary Market Segments: Understanding Factors Fueling Growth and Creativity"

By Platform

The ground delivery vehicle platform dominated the market in 2023 with a market share of 75%. The primary objective of such vehicles is to transport themselves on city roads and highways with the aid of sophisticated sensors and AI-controlled technology, including the capacity to drive through neighborhoods and a suburban area. Ground delivery vehicles have significant advantages in terms of scalability and capacity, being able to handle a higher number of packages in comparison with drones.

By Delivery Solutions

The hardware segment had a major market share of over 41% in 2023. This sector dominates the industry because of the crucial role of these technologies in carrying out independent delivery activities. Hardware is crucial as it consists of the necessary infrastructure and devices for carrying out delivery solutions. For example, companies such as Nuro focus on autonomous delivery vehicles made for final-stage logistics, greatly affecting city delivery efficiency.

By Range

The short-range sector held the largest share in 2023, amounting to 80%. The unit benefits from the cost savings and reduced level of difficulty by allowing such vehicles to travel through familiar clogged streets and to travel close distances between stops. Short-range solutions are most frequently used by small, lightweight delivery robots or electric vehicles, which are normally stopped repeatedly in cities.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Platform

Ground Delivery Vehicles

Delivery Bots

Self-driving Vans & Trucks

Aerial Delivery Drones

Fixed-Wing

Rotary-Wing

Hybrid

By Solutions

Hardware

Software

Services

By Range

Short Range

Long Range

By End User

Food & Beverages

Retail

Healthcare

Others

“In-depth Regional Analysis: North America dominated in 2023”

North America led the market in 2023 with 45% market share. This control is fueled by sophisticated technological infrastructure, substantial investment in autonomous vehicle research, and a significant number of leading technology companies. Amazon and Google are leading the way; Amazon is rolling out autonomous delivery robots in certain locations and Alphabet, Google's parent company, is making significant investments in autonomous vehicle technology with Waymo. The regulatory environment in the U.S. and Canada, along with their large consumer base, also helps strengthen the market position of the region.

The APAC region is accounted to have a faster CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2032. This growth is being driven by rapid urbanization, a growing middle class, and a rise in investments in smart city projects. China and Japan are at the forefront of embracing autonomous delivery technologies, with corporations allocating funds towards autonomous delivery robots and drones. For example, Delivery robots from JD.com are increasingly seen in Chinese cities, as Alibaba incorporates autonomous technology into its delivery system.

Recent Developments

August 2024: Nuro Inc. introduced the next-generation autonomous car suitable for carrying larger goods and effective urban delivery.

June 2024: Amazon Prime Air completed a pilot project by using autonomous delivery drones that flew in various selected metropolitan cities. It tries to prove that drones can be effectively used in last-mile delivery.

April 2024: Starship Technologies has introduced another batch of delivery robots in San Francisco, which are highly effective due to the advanced technological systems of navigation and enhanced ability to carry commodities.

Key Takeaways

The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing consumer demand for faster, more efficient delivery solutions.

Autonomous delivery vehicles are the market's leading segment, owing to their operational efficiency and widespread application.

North America leads the market in terms of size and innovation, while Asia-Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth due to rapid urbanization and technological adoption.

Recent developments highlight ongoing advancements and increasing implementation of autonomous delivery technologies by major players.

Access Complete Report Insights of Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Growth & Outlook 2024-2032@

