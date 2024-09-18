Viventium Unveils Viventium Scheduling: A Workforce Management Solution for Health Care Facilities & Communities

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium, the leading SaaS-based human capital management platform serving the health care industry, announced the launch of Viventium Scheduling, a proprietary and innovative workforce management tool tailored to care facilities and communities in the health care industry. This solution is the newest module added to Viventium’s comprehensive HR suite and addresses complex staffing requirements unique to the health care industry through automation.



Viventium Scheduling provides support for regulatory compliance, varied shift patterns, high staff turnover, last-minute shift changes, labor cost management, and more. Features such as auto-scheduling, time-off visibility, flexible shift changes, and instant communication make it an integral tool for any health care organization looking to optimize its scheduling process and improve care staff retention.

"Viventium Scheduling marks a significant advancement in care staff management,” said Navin Gupta, CEO of Viventium. “We listened to our clients' scheduling challenges and designed a solution that embodies our vision of Viventium as a holistic ecosystem for health care workforce management. We remain dedicated to expanding our tailored modules, consistently crafting solutions through the lens of health care providers."

Viventium Scheduling allows owners and administrators to effortlessly manage the complex variables involved in creating a schedule that works for both staff and the organization.

"As we unveil Viventium Scheduling, we're setting a new standard for efficiency in the health care industry,” said Zishe Glauber, CPO of Viventium. “Every feature has been thoughtfully engineered with feedback from our skilled nursing and senior living clients, ensuring an intuitive platform administrators can use to manage their workforce with confidence and ease.”

Viventium provides a SaaS-based human capital management solution that is focused on the health care industry. The company’s mission is to enrich the lives of caregivers through technology so they love going to work every day. By providing specialized software and expert guidance, Viventium helps its clients throughout the lifecycle of each caregiver. The company has clients in all 50 states and supports over 500,000 client employees each year.

